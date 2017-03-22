Sorry, I'm Doing all the bloggings today, but another small update...Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 09:36 pm
miss_s_b
... Because of various travails within LGBT+LDs we lost our chair.
This evening I was elected Acting Chair, and will be so until the AGM at autumn conference in Bournemouth.
No flowers ;)
This evening I was elected Acting Chair, and will be so until the AGM at autumn conference in Bournemouth.
No flowers ;)
Woohoo!Date: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 11:06 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 11:11 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 11:15 pm (UTC)