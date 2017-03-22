 

Sorry, I'm Doing all the bloggings today, but another small update...

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 09:36 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling busy
... Because of various travails within LGBT+LDs we lost our chair.

This evening I was elected Acting Chair, and will be so until the AGM at autumn conference in Bournemouth.

No flowers ;)
Woohoo!

Date: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 11:06 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] sassy_scot
Fantastic! You will be brilliant. Great to see Plus getting back on track.

Date: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 11:11 pm (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
Congratulations, if desired.

Date: Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 11:15 pm (UTC)
mother_bones: (fat kat)
From: [personal profile] mother_bones
My deepest sympathy.
