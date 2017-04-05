 

Hello there!

Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 05:24 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
*waves at the sudden glut of LJ deleters on DW*

Nice to see you all here!

I have finally obtained a working Laptop, so I should hopefully be more about on here than I am when I'm stuck with just phone and Office PC.

If you're an old LJer I haven't seen on here before, do hit me up :)
