The Blood is the Life for 06-04-2017Thursday, April 6th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax
- The ticket website is a bit of a pain in the arse, which probably explains why this hasn't sold out yet.
- Man complains about "smart" garage door opener. Manufacturer remotely disables it.
- I kind of hoped that living in the future would be Star Trek, not Ubik.
- So apparently there was a government plan to explain the benefits of immigration during the referendum…
- … And Theresa "I'm Remain, Honest" May nixed it.
Hands up everyone who's surprised! anyone? anyone at all?