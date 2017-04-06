 

The Blood is the Life for 06-04-2017

Thursday, April 6th, 2017 11:00 am
I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax
The ticket website is a bit of a pain in the arse, which probably explains why this hasn't sold out yet.
Man complains about "smart" garage door opener. Manufacturer remotely disables it.
I kind of hoped that living in the future would be Star Trek, not Ubik.
So apparently there was a government plan to explain the benefits of immigration during the referendum…
… And Theresa "I'm Remain, Honest" May nixed it. Hands up everyone who's surprised! anyone? anyone at all?
