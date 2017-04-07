Tories: 1483 Lib Dem 420 Labour: 407 Green: 150 Spoilt: 3

... Due to the sad passing of Graham Hall, who was a Tory of the reasonable stripe (as opposed to the headbanging loon climate-change-denier Trump-supporting stripe they seem to be breeding these days).Hipperholme and Lightcliffe is a pretty safe Tory ward, and voted leave, and we haven't done much there for about ten years, but we threw a few leaflets at it to see what stuck.Results:All parties lost raw vote number and vote share except us, we went up in both numbers and share. Bearing in mind decreased turnout, this is pretty good.The Tories actually had to put a campaign in, instead of taking it for granted as they normally do.We beat Labour into second.All in all, not a bad evening.