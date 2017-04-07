So, we had a By Election in Hipperholme and LightcliffeFriday, April 7th, 2017 11:05 am
miss_s_b
... Due to the sad passing of Graham Hall, who was a Tory of the reasonable stripe (as opposed to the headbanging loon climate-change-denier Trump-supporting stripe they seem to be breeding these days).
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe is a pretty safe Tory ward, and voted leave, and we haven't done much there for about ten years, but we threw a few leaflets at it to see what stuck.
Results:
The Tories actually had to put a campaign in, instead of taking it for granted as they normally do.
We beat Labour into second.
All in all, not a bad evening.
no subjectDate: Friday, April 7th, 2017 11:04 am (UTC)
Well done to all! :-)
oneexwidow
no subjectDate: Friday, April 7th, 2017 01:16 pm (UTC)