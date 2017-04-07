 

So, we had a By Election in Hipperholme and Lightcliffe

... Due to the sad passing of Graham Hall, who was a Tory of the reasonable stripe (as opposed to the headbanging loon climate-change-denier Trump-supporting stripe they seem to be breeding these days).

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe is a pretty safe Tory ward, and voted leave, and we haven't done much there for about ten years, but we threw a few leaflets at it to see what stuck.

Results:
  1. Tories: 1483
  2. Lib Dem 420
  3. Labour: 407
  4. Green: 150
  5. Spoilt: 3
All parties lost raw vote number and vote share except us, we went up in both numbers and share. Bearing in mind decreased turnout, this is pretty good.
The Tories actually had to put a campaign in, instead of taking it for granted as they normally do.
We beat Labour into second.

All in all, not a bad evening.
Date: Friday, April 7th, 2017 11:04 am (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Not a bad , you mean.

Well done to all! :-)

oneexwidow

Date: Friday, April 7th, 2017 01:16 pm (UTC)
nanila: me (Default)
From: [personal profile] nanila
That's a pretty good result when not expecting to win!
