Saturday, April 8th, 2017 03:00 pm
I grew up very much a Batfamily girl when it came to superheroes. Superfamily, in particular, I was v disdainful of because of the sheer number of powers they have. It's just BORING to have that many superpowers. But as I've grown older, and the Bat stuff has got relentlessly more Grimdark and depressing, there's an attraction to the more optimistic superheroes.

So when Supergirl's TV series started, I thought I'd give it a go.

We're well into series two now, and it has absolutely captured my heart with its quiet yet determined feminist agenda. At the end of s1 I was a bit worried because my favourite character (Callista Flockhart's beautiful portrayal of a hardnosed business woman who you gradually grow to realise is just as human as the rest of us) was leaving, and the big names they had revealed for series two were all-bar-one male.

I needn't have worried. The big storylines so far in series two have been:
- Ms Martian and J'onn working through her being a white Martian not a green one
- Alex and Maggie's burgeoning same sex relationship
- What is going on with Lena Luthor and her mum and CADMUS (run by Mrs Luthor snr)?
- Winn and his alien girlfriend and her "is she evil or not?"ness
- James developing into Guardian and whether or not Supergirl would accept him
- What is going on with the (secretly alien) POTUS Olivia Marsdin?
- and Will Mon-El choose his mum or his girlfriend, both of whom are badass women?
All of those stories could have easily been written to focus/centre on men. Only one of them was. Even the last one, which is nominally about the choices a man might make, has relentlessly focussed on the feelings and motivations of Supergirl and Rhea. And it's... It's astounding. Genuinely astounding. This series relentlessly, quietly, centres women with complex motivations, backstories and ideals. I didn't know how much I needed that till I saw it here. I can't think of any other SF/fantasy/superhero series that does this.

Of course, another thing I love is that it's become the Supergirl Home For Old Superheroes. Her adoptive mum is the 1980s supergirl Helen Slater. Her adoptive dad is 90s Superman and prize arsehole Dean Cain (I love that the more Dean Cain has publicised his political views, the eviller his character has got in the show). The POTUS is 70s Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. Mon-El's mum and dad are Teri Hatcher (90s Lois Lane) and Kevin Sorbo (Hercules and Captain of the Andromeda). And it's stuffed with little references to lady fandom favourites (example: one of the recurring DEO staffers is an arsekicking lady called Vasquez).

And yes, I'll admit, in these relentless grimdark times in real life? A superhero as optimistic and cheerful and just plain good as Supergirl is what I need to be watching. She's not perfect, she's got flaws, but her heart is unerringly in the right place. And she's got a whole host of awesome villains to face, most of whom just happen to be women too. TV needs this show.

And I'm not just typing this blog post at all because I've just caught up on all that I've got recorded and it's AGES till the next episode, and MAN that ending (poor Kevin Sorbo! But OMG Teri Hatcher!)... ;)
Date: Saturday, April 8th, 2017 04:48 pm (UTC)
I puttered out on Supergirl after season 2, unfortunately. The vibe seemed to change

Date: Saturday, April 8th, 2017 04:58 pm (UTC)
Season 2 is still ongoing in the UK... Nice icon, BTW :)
