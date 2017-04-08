A Getting To Know You X-Posted from 2017revivalSaturday, April 8th, 2017 04:41 pm
miss_s_b
... which comm I fully rec to all those of you who are LJ refugees looking for familiar names :) Original post here.
Name: Jennie
Age: 39
Location: Yorksher
Tumblr/Goodreads/IG/etc: I have a list of accounts in other places and how active I am on them here
Describe yourself in five sentences or less:
I'm an SJW cliche: Liberal in the British sense rather than the American or Australian, and reasonably high up in various bits of the Liberal Democrats - I'm on regional exec, I'm the acting chair of the LGBT+ faction, I'm on one of the 3 ruling committees of the party, and I'm one of the 3 regular hosts of Glee Club.
Autistic, depressed and anxious, and mother to an autistic and anxious daughter.
Bi, poly, and (mostly) happily ensconced in a poly household with an extensive polygon.
Geeky about all things scifi and fantasy.
Multicoloured hair, many tattoos, lots of piercings.
Top 5 Fandoms:
Doctor Who (except 10)
Red Dwarf
Music of most kinds but expecially things with heavy bass and/or lots of guitar.
Doggies, especially my doggies, but also (for example) Arthur Whippet on Twitter and WhippyJim and Moose on Instagram.
And I suspect I ought to put British Politics here, because it basically IS a fandom, isn't it? With all the BNFs and backstabbing that implies...
I mostly post about:
Most of what you'll see on my blog day to day are my daily linkspam posts, which are links to anything I have found interesting, and are done (mostly) automatically. Actually typed posts tend to be mostly politics, but really, it's whatever comes into my head to post about that's too long for twitter.
My last three posts were about:
(not counting linkspams)
Supergirl TV show and how ace it is
A local by election that my party came second in
Barry Manilow and the media's response to his recent news.
How often do you post? How about commenting?
Linkspam is daily. Actual posts are much more sporadic - some weeks it's several times a day, some weeks it's not at all. This is almost always a reflection of how my mental health is. The iller I am, the more I tend to drop off everything except Twitter. If I'm ever not-on-Twitter you know things are REALLY bad.
I almost always reply to comments on my own posts, usually quite quickly, but email is the first thing to stop checking if I'm Having a Mental, so not always.
I comment on other people's posts generally when I read, and I always read back after I've made a post myself. So If I'm posting a lot, you'll see an uptick in comments from me. If I'm in a non-posting phase, you'll not see any.
A GIF to describe how your day has been so far:
Name: Jennie
Age: 39
Location: Yorksher
Tumblr/Goodreads/IG/etc: I have a list of accounts in other places and how active I am on them here
Describe yourself in five sentences or less:
I'm an SJW cliche: Liberal in the British sense rather than the American or Australian, and reasonably high up in various bits of the Liberal Democrats - I'm on regional exec, I'm the acting chair of the LGBT+ faction, I'm on one of the 3 ruling committees of the party, and I'm one of the 3 regular hosts of Glee Club.
Autistic, depressed and anxious, and mother to an autistic and anxious daughter.
Bi, poly, and (mostly) happily ensconced in a poly household with an extensive polygon.
Geeky about all things scifi and fantasy.
Multicoloured hair, many tattoos, lots of piercings.
Top 5 Fandoms:
Doctor Who (except 10)
Red Dwarf
Music of most kinds but expecially things with heavy bass and/or lots of guitar.
Doggies, especially my doggies, but also (for example) Arthur Whippet on Twitter and WhippyJim and Moose on Instagram.
And I suspect I ought to put British Politics here, because it basically IS a fandom, isn't it? With all the BNFs and backstabbing that implies...
I mostly post about:
Most of what you'll see on my blog day to day are my daily linkspam posts, which are links to anything I have found interesting, and are done (mostly) automatically. Actually typed posts tend to be mostly politics, but really, it's whatever comes into my head to post about that's too long for twitter.
My last three posts were about:
(not counting linkspams)
Supergirl TV show and how ace it is
A local by election that my party came second in
Barry Manilow and the media's response to his recent news.
How often do you post? How about commenting?
Linkspam is daily. Actual posts are much more sporadic - some weeks it's several times a day, some weeks it's not at all. This is almost always a reflection of how my mental health is. The iller I am, the more I tend to drop off everything except Twitter. If I'm ever not-on-Twitter you know things are REALLY bad.
I almost always reply to comments on my own posts, usually quite quickly, but email is the first thing to stop checking if I'm Having a Mental, so not always.
I comment on other people's posts generally when I read, and I always read back after I've made a post myself. So If I'm posting a lot, you'll see an uptick in comments from me. If I'm in a non-posting phase, you'll not see any.
A GIF to describe how your day has been so far:
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 8th, 2017 04:32 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 8th, 2017 04:36 pm (UTC)
Like, even though I am feeling sorry for myself today due to snot, I still ventured all the way downstairs to find the laptop and bring it back up here to post on because I wanted to post. I hope it lasts, too.