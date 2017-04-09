Today I am going to Manchester...Sunday, April 9th, 2017 09:00 am
miss_s_b
... Because now our little by election is over, we have to go and help lovely Jackie with hers.
Jackie will make a fabulous MP. She's fiercely intelligent (she's a nuclear physicist by background) but incredibly down-to-earth. Cthulhu alone knows parliament needs more science-literate people (especially since the sad loss of Huppmeister J to our parliament at the last election). She's local to and embedded in the area she's standing in and the electorate knows her because of her work on the council for them.
But most importantly for her election, she's a Liberal in her instincts, her blood and her bones. So even though I am snotridden and grumpy, I'm going to haul my arse over the Pennines and do my bit.
Maybe see some of you there?
ETA: obvs this means internetting will be intermittent at best today, so if I don't respond quickly that's why :)
