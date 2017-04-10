 

For some reason Yesterday's Linkspam failed. Here's what would have been in it:

Excellent Full Fact "How to Spot Fake News" Toolkit
Some of this is pretty basic, but it dives into more depth further down. Everyone who is active online should have a grasp of these principles.
Interesting review of The Road to Somewhere by David Goodhart
My problem with the book is (as m'learned friend Andrew said) you'll find few people more rooted in and fond of their local community than me, yet in every other respect I am a "rootless" Anywhere. So perhaps, as usual, it's a little more complicated than the author would like us to believe...
Uber said to use ?sophisticated? software to defraud drivers, passengers
HAnds up anyone who is surprised by now that Uber have found /yet another/ way to engage in unethical fuckery?
Google accused of 'extreme' gender pay discrimination by US labor department
... not that Google are immune from fuckery, of course.
I worry asylum caseworkers are failing people in their darkest hour
This is horrific, and chimes with what I have heard from the people I know who (used to) work in the Immigration and Asylum department
YouGov | Live Survey Results
Proof, if such were needed, that the British Public is often illinformed & wrong: look at the answers on Jaffa Cakes
For cannibals, here?s the caloric content of humans?you might want to pass
Personally, I'd rather have an egg.
Instagram photo
Roxy is unsure about being petted when she knows there's cooking going on in the kitchen and somebody might drop??
It's not the internet that's destroying local news - it's greed
Interesting hypothesis, light on the evidence. Would ppl make micropayments for news, I wonder?
Instagram
Instagram photo: I know I am smol, but I can still take up half the bed ??
Liberal and conservative book buyers like different kinds of science
(American definition of Liberal here)
miss_s_b | Today I am going to Manchester...
I posted Today I am going to Manchester... to my dreamwidth blog
