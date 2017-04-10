miss_s_b
- Excellent Full Fact "How to Spot Fake News" Toolkit
- Some of this is pretty basic, but it dives into more depth further down. Everyone who is active online should have a grasp of these principles.
- Interesting review of The Road to Somewhere by David Goodhart
- My problem with the book is (as m'learned friend Andrew said) you'll find few people more rooted in and fond of their local community than me, yet in every other respect I am a "rootless" Anywhere. So perhaps, as usual, it's a little more complicated than the author would like us to believe...
- Uber said to use ?sophisticated? software to defraud drivers, passengers
- HAnds up anyone who is surprised by now that Uber have found /yet another/ way to engage in unethical fuckery?
- Google accused of 'extreme' gender pay discrimination by US labor department
- ... not that Google are immune from fuckery, of course.
- I worry asylum caseworkers are failing people in their darkest hour
- This is horrific, and chimes with what I have heard from the people I know who (used to) work in the Immigration and Asylum department
- YouGov | Live Survey Results
- Proof, if such were needed, that the British Public is often illinformed & wrong: look at the answers on Jaffa Cakes
- For cannibals, here?s the caloric content of humans?you might want to pass
- Personally, I'd rather have an egg.
- Instagram photo
- Roxy is unsure about being petted when she knows there's cooking going on in the kitchen and somebody might drop??
- It's not the internet that's destroying local news - it's greed
- Interesting hypothesis, light on the evidence. Would ppl make micropayments for news, I wonder?
- Instagram photo: I know I am smol, but I can still take up half the bed ??
- Liberal and conservative book buyers like different kinds of science
- (American definition of Liberal here)
- miss_s_b | Today I am going to Manchester...
