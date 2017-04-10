The Blood is the Life for 10-04-2017Monday, April 10th, 2017 11:00 am
- Weekly Food Challenge: Challenj #14: Bread
- Look, ok, maybe 10 past 10 on a Sunday night ISN'T the best time to try ressurect Weekly Food Challenge, but I'm drunk and hungry. MAKE ME FOOD, PEOPLE.
- Instagram Photo
- Team CalderdaleLD catching a breath with the next MP for Manchester Gorton
- Instagram Photo
- Letterboxes
On the door fronts
Should be subject to reg-u-laaaaaay-tions
- Le Cinq, Paris: restaurant review | Life and style | The Guardian
- Sometimes the Restaurant Review IS worth reading. I think "My lips purse, like a cat’s arse that’s brushed against nettles" is my favourite choice phrase, but there are MANY in this.
- miss_s_b | For some reason Yesterday's Linkspam failed
- Here's what would have been in it
- Thousands of domestic violence victims withdrawing from legal action after Government cuts, figures reveal
- This is my face of not-surprise
- Drop The Target: Senior Conservative MPs demand five-year immigration ban
- JFC in case our economy hasn't been crippled enough, these Poundshop Powells want to make things worse
- Proof that sometimes you *should* read the comments on the internet
- Is there going to be a SLUG explosion in West Yorkshire?
- Sadly, this just means "lots of slugs".
*sad Marvin voice*
"Where's the kaboom? There was supposed to be a slug-shattering kaboom!"
- Fact-checking doesn’t ‘backfire,’ new study suggests
- There is hope for rationality, you guys!
- EDL tries to march in Birmingham, upstaged by really lovely tea party
- Brummies are ace. I hope this becomes A Thing, though. Every time the EDL march, non-racists gather at a local mosque or gurdwara or something and have tea and cakes and have union flag bunting.
- Temple Church: the hidden church founded by the Knights Templar
- This brought back memories of my BVC year, and hiding in the back of the church on Sundays after formal dinner on Saturdays (despite my committed atheism, I was brought up high anglican, and there's still something comforting and soothing about a really good church service with a proper choir doing all the Parts properly)
- Seven ‘wyrd’ TV programmes from 1977 – a golden harvest of folk horror
- The year I was born was a great year for telleh.
- Funny typo of the day
- (on the road sign)
- Wonga tells 270,000 customers no need to change passwords after data breach | Ars Technica UK
- "270,000 current and former customers in the UK and Poland may have had their e-mail addresses, names, home addresses, phone numbers, last four digits of their card numbers, and/or bank account numbers and sort codes stolen in the breach" - but it's fiiiiiine, don't bother changing your password, because THAT wasn't stolen!
- dw_maintenance | The importer is still running, we swear! It's just very busy.
- May be of interest to LJ refugees arriving at DW