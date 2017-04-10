 

The Blood is the Life for 10-04-2017

Monday, April 10th, 2017
Weekly Food Challenge: Challenj #14: Bread
Look, ok, maybe 10 past 10 on a Sunday night ISN'T the best time to try ressurect Weekly Food Challenge, but I'm drunk and hungry. MAKE ME FOOD, PEOPLE.
Instagram Photo
Team CalderdaleLD catching a breath with the next MP for Manchester Gorton
Instagram Photo
Letterboxes On the door fronts Should be subject to reg-u-laaaaaay-tions
Le Cinq, Paris: restaurant review | Life and style | The Guardian
Sometimes the Restaurant Review IS worth reading. I think "My lips purse, like a cat’s arse that’s brushed against nettles" is my favourite choice phrase, but there are MANY in this.
miss_s_b | For some reason Yesterday's Linkspam failed
Here's what would have been in it
Thousands of domestic violence victims withdrawing from legal action after Government cuts, figures reveal
This is my face of not-surprise
Drop The Target: Senior Conservative MPs demand five-year immigration ban
JFC in case our economy hasn't been crippled enough, these Poundshop Powells want to make things worse
Proof that sometimes you *should* read the comments on the internet
Is there going to be a SLUG explosion in West Yorkshire?
Sadly, this just means "lots of slugs". *sad Marvin voice* "Where's the kaboom? There was supposed to be a slug-shattering kaboom!"
Fact-checking doesn’t ‘backfire,’ new study suggests
There is hope for rationality, you guys!
EDL tries to march in Birmingham, upstaged by really lovely tea party
Brummies are ace. I hope this becomes A Thing, though. Every time the EDL march, non-racists gather at a local mosque or gurdwara or something and have tea and cakes and have union flag bunting.
Temple Church: the hidden church founded by the Knights Templar
This brought back memories of my BVC year, and hiding in the back of the church on Sundays after formal dinner on Saturdays (despite my committed atheism, I was brought up high anglican, and there's still something comforting and soothing about a really good church service with a proper choir doing all the Parts properly)
Seven ‘wyrd’ TV programmes from 1977 – a golden harvest of folk horror
The year I was born was a great year for telleh.
Funny typo of the day
(on the road sign)
Wonga tells 270,000 customers no need to change passwords after data breach | Ars Technica UK
"270,000 current and former customers in the UK and Poland may have had their e-mail addresses, names, home addresses, phone numbers, last four digits of their card numbers, and/or bank account numbers and sort codes stolen in the breach" - but it's fiiiiiine, don't bother changing your password, because THAT wasn't stolen!
dw_maintenance | The importer is still running, we swear! It's just very busy.
May be of interest to LJ refugees arriving at DW
