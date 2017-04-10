 

ZOMG THE THOR: RAGNAROK TRAILER!!!

Monday, April 10th, 2017 02:51 pm
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Cuddly Cthulhu)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling excited


*flaily flaily excite*

Cate Blanchett and Karl Urban and Idris Elba and Tessa Thompson and Jeff Goldblum AND the receptionist from Ghostbusters AND a big bassy wallop of Led Zep? Oh YES! This definitely calls for the Cartlon Happy Dance

This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 02:35 pm (UTC)
faerierhona: (Default)
From: [personal profile] faerierhona
I was just watching that in the office and had to explain why I squeed.
Now most of the office is watching it and frothing

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 02:41 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Your office sounds like there are many cool people in it. My office is just me at the moment...

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 03:14 pm (UTC)
faerierhona: (Default)
From: [personal profile] faerierhona
My office is full of scientists so yeah :-)

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 02:47 pm (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Various feeds of mine, and one office are frothing here :-)

SQUEE!

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 02:46 pm (UTC)
missdiane: (Default)
From: [personal profile] missdiane
I am having the same reaction! Internally of course. Total professional. Yep.

Is it just me or does Cate look like Claire Forlani in the dark hair and makeup?

Re: SQUEE!

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 02:54 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
You know, you're right, she does! I knew she was reminding me of SOMEONE!

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2017 04:24 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
We know each other! He's a friend from work!

Date: Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 05:10 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
It looks awesome! I can't believe they haven't used that song in a Thor movie already, but it goes perfectly with the amazing 80s font and everyone in their amazing giant helmets.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags