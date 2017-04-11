 

The Blood is the Life for 11-04-2017

Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 11:00 am
Chicken grows face of dinosaur
Dinosaur is dinosaur shock
BBC Radio 4 - Did the Victorians Ruin the World?
You should all listen to this excellent radio series. Each episode is Less than 15 mins, so the five eps will only take just over an hour.
Put the final Brexit deal to a referendum with revoking Article 50 as an option. - Petitions
Look, we all know that this is going to get the usual government response of "sod off", but it adds infinitesimally to the pressure.
15 honest British seaside postcards that’ll make you laugh with recognition if you’ve visited any of them
Whitby is accurate, but Redcar was the one that made me cackle out loud
When having separate bank accounts is the opposite of independence
LJ to Dreamwidth in a Hurry (5 minutes)
Dickensian-style 'pauper's funerals' have soared since Tories came to power as families can't afford burial fees
Warning: contains huge picture of John Pugh
The making of Do Pass Go: boardgames in the internet age
Interesting post with lots of photos
'It's a shambles': data shows most asylum seekers put in poorest parts of Britain
It seems obvious to me that asylum seekers will be put where they can be housed most cheaply; but the councils in the areas this happens should get lots of extra funding and of course they don't.
SCOT goes POP!: Local Election Misinformation
A timely reminder that what is intuitive to Lib Dems is not necessarily intuitive to other users of the STV system: if you want to put someone bottom of your ballot you have to rank every other candidate! My ranking method is: 1, person I want to win 2, people I can accept winning 3, people I'm not bothered about 4, people I have never heard of 5, detestable arseholes who should never be allowed near office and I do it every single time.
Scientists have pinpointed the annoying genetic mutation that turns us into night owls
It MatGB
A survival guide for when you get shouted at on Twitter by a marginalised person
there's some great advice in here.
Chechnya has opened concentration camps for gay men
CN for really horrific stuff in this; thankfully in words only and not pictures, but still...
I posted my recipe for Dalek Bread to Weekly Food Challenge
Do click through to the pictures - I think it's come out quite well :)
Why all parents should care about kids and gender
No crack here. This is dead on.
Autism Awareness starts with acknowledging that...
... Autistic people exist, matter, and have views and feelings.
Lib Dem LGBT+ Policies Everyone Should Know About
Post written by a non-LD, too
LiveJournal's new Russian owners force users to comply with anti-gay policy, mass exodus follows
In case you were wondering what all the LJ stuff has been about the last week or so
Lucknow in India had its first ever Pride Parade
Here are four beautiful, life-affirming pictures.
Peter Capaldi Prepares for His Final Season of ‘Doctor Who’ - The New York Times
The last Q&A in this is just beautiful
Seaside

Date: Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 01:28 pm (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
I didn't think the Morcambe one was particularly accurate, unless it's changed a lot since I was last there. Southport was fair enough, though!

Re: Seaside

Date: Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 01:42 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
to my shame I must confess to never having been to Morecambe

Re: Seaside

Date: Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 02:09 pm (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
It's a bit down at heel (though they've done the Midland Hotel up very nicely), but it's not rowdy or full of drunks. And there's a very good second hand book shop, or there used to be.

On a side note, since when was Leeds a seaside town?
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

