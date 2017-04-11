The Blood is the Life for 11-04-2017Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Chicken grows face of dinosaur
- Dinosaur is dinosaur shock
- BBC Radio 4 - Did the Victorians Ruin the World?
- You should all listen to this excellent radio series. Each episode is Less than 15 mins, so the five eps will only take just over an hour.
- Put the final Brexit deal to a referendum with revoking Article 50 as an option. - Petitions
- Look, we all know that this is going to get the usual government response of "sod off", but it adds infinitesimally to the pressure.
- 15 honest British seaside postcards that’ll make you laugh with recognition if you’ve visited any of them
- Whitby is accurate, but Redcar was the one that made me cackle out loud
- When having separate bank accounts is the opposite of independence
- LJ to Dreamwidth in a Hurry (5 minutes)
- Dickensian-style 'pauper's funerals' have soared since Tories came to power as families can't afford burial fees
- Warning: contains huge picture of John Pugh
- The making of Do Pass Go: boardgames in the internet age
- Interesting post with lots of photos
- 'It's a shambles': data shows most asylum seekers put in poorest parts of Britain
- It seems obvious to me that asylum seekers will be put where they can be housed most cheaply; but the councils in the areas this happens should get lots of extra funding and of course they don't.
- SCOT goes POP!: Local Election Misinformation
- A timely reminder that what is intuitive to Lib Dems is not necessarily intuitive to other users of the STV system: if you want to put someone bottom of your ballot you have to rank every other candidate!
My ranking method is: 1, person I want to win 2, people I can accept winning 3, people I'm not bothered about 4, people I have never heard of 5, detestable arseholes who should never be allowed near office and I do it every single time.
- Scientists have pinpointed the annoying genetic mutation that turns us into night owls
- It MatGB
- A survival guide for when you get shouted at on Twitter by a marginalised person
- there's some great advice in here.
- Chechnya has opened concentration camps for gay men
- CN for really horrific stuff in this; thankfully in words only and not pictures, but still...
- I posted my recipe for Dalek Bread to Weekly Food Challenge
- Do click through to the pictures - I think it's come out quite well :)
- Why all parents should care about kids and gender
- No crack here. This is dead on.
- Autism Awareness starts with acknowledging that...
- ... Autistic people exist, matter, and have views and feelings.
- Lib Dem LGBT+ Policies Everyone Should Know About
- Post written by a non-LD, too
- LiveJournal's new Russian owners force users to comply with anti-gay policy, mass exodus follows
- In case you were wondering what all the LJ stuff has been about the last week or so
- Lucknow in India had its first ever Pride Parade
- Here are four beautiful, life-affirming pictures.
- Peter Capaldi Prepares for His Final Season of ‘Doctor Who’ - The New York Times
- The last Q&A in this is just beautiful
On a side note, since when was Leeds a seaside town?