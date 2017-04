June 3rd (FCC) - for which I have a place to stay lined up

June 17th (LD English Council) - for which I could do with a place to crash on Friday the 16th

July 8th (FCC and Pride) - for which I'm thinking possibly make a weekend of it with matgb

July 23rd (Women's Krikkit World Cup Final)

- FCC report coming soon. Am currently sitting on m'friend Mary's spare bed in Surbiton having stopped over here after the meeting yesterday, tapping away on my new-to-me laptop, which I'm thinking of calling Ken (because it's very very red).- Prior to the FCC meeting yesterday I had a somewhat more informal meeting with one of the Shadowy Gay Men Who Secretly Rule The World, which was lots of fun (because he's lovely) and very useful (because we had some interesting exchanges of information now I've become Acting Chair of LGBT+ LDs ). I now have pages and pages of Stuff To Do, though...- Next few trips to London are:If any of you Londonny types wish to arrange any meetings for any of those trips, do let me know :)- LikeI am now getting f-list slide when reading! Woo! I know it's harsh for those who have recently moved to DW from LJ, but it's almost gleeful for me. It's like LJ used to be in days of yore! Like, I might actually join some comms! Or revitalise ones I'm already in! It all feels very hopeful.