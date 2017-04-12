Quick UpdateWednesday, April 12th, 2017 09:05 am
miss_s_b
- FCC report coming soon. Am currently sitting on m'friend Mary's spare bed in Surbiton having stopped over here after the meeting yesterday, tapping away on my new-to-me laptop, which I'm thinking of calling Ken (because it's very very red).
- Prior to the FCC meeting yesterday I had a somewhat more informal meeting with one of the Shadowy Gay Men Who Secretly Rule The World, which was lots of fun (because he's lovely) and very useful (because we had some interesting exchanges of information now I've become Acting Chair of LGBT+ LDs). I now have pages and pages of Stuff To Do, though...
- Next few trips to London are:
- Like solarbird I am now getting f-list slide when reading! Woo! I know it's harsh for those who have recently moved to DW from LJ, but it's almost gleeful for me. It's like LJ used to be in days of yore! Like, I might actually join some comms! Or revitalise ones I'm already in! It all feels very hopeful.
- Prior to the FCC meeting yesterday I had a somewhat more informal meeting with one of the Shadowy Gay Men Who Secretly Rule The World, which was lots of fun (because he's lovely) and very useful (because we had some interesting exchanges of information now I've become Acting Chair of LGBT+ LDs). I now have pages and pages of Stuff To Do, though...
- Next few trips to London are:
- June 3rd (FCC) - for which I have a place to stay lined up
- June 17th (LD English Council) - for which I could do with a place to crash on Friday the 16th
- July 8th (FCC and Pride) - for which I'm thinking possibly make a weekend of it with matgb and daughter
- July 23rd (Women's Krikkit World Cup Final)
- Like solarbird I am now getting f-list slide when reading! Woo! I know it's harsh for those who have recently moved to DW from LJ, but it's almost gleeful for me. It's like LJ used to be in days of yore! Like, I might actually join some comms! Or revitalise ones I'm already in! It all feels very hopeful.
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 08:28 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 08:37 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 08:59 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:12 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 09:18 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:12 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:51 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 07:42 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 08:16 am (UTC)
Also! I shall bring those books I have owed you for ages.
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 09:45 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:11 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 10:23 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:11 pm (UTC)
I might go with David and Fred just for variety, if that won't upset you too much?
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 04:44 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:16 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 08:30 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 09:40 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 07:33 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 08:13 am (UTC)