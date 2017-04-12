 

  • I'm feeling cheerful
- FCC report coming soon. Am currently sitting on m'friend Mary's spare bed in Surbiton having stopped over here after the meeting yesterday, tapping away on my new-to-me laptop, which I'm thinking of calling Ken (because it's very very red).

- Prior to the FCC meeting yesterday I had a somewhat more informal meeting with one of the Shadowy Gay Men Who Secretly Rule The World, which was lots of fun (because he's lovely) and very useful (because we had some interesting exchanges of information now I've become Acting Chair of LGBT+ LDs). I now have pages and pages of Stuff To Do, though...

- Next few trips to London are:
  • June 3rd (FCC) - for which I have a place to stay lined up
  • June 17th (LD English Council) - for which I could do with a place to crash on Friday the 16th
  • July 8th (FCC and Pride) - for which I'm thinking possibly make a weekend of it with [personal profile] matgb and daughter
  • July 23rd (Women's Krikkit World Cup Final)
If any of you Londonny types wish to arrange any meetings for any of those trips, do let me know :)

- Like [personal profile] solarbird I am now getting f-list slide when reading! Woo! I know it's harsh for those who have recently moved to DW from LJ, but it's almost gleeful for me. It's like LJ used to be in days of yore! Like, I might actually join some comms! Or revitalise ones I'm already in! It all feels very hopeful.
Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 08:28 am (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Can certainly try and sort at least July 8th (and possibly give Mat one of his games back!)

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 08:37 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Well, that is Pride day, but I shall be spending some of it in LDHQ at an FCC meeting, so Mat will definitely need something to do while I'm doing that, and he may not want to go dancing thru London with a bunch of LGBT+ types... Of course, he MAY want to go dancing thru London with a bunch of LGBT+ types too, so...

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 08:59 am (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
I might be in London for Pride too...

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:12 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yay Northern LDs represent!

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 09:18 am (UTC)
djm4: (Default)
From: [personal profile] djm4
You should be able to stay with us on the 16th, if you like.

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:12 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
That would be very nice, since I've not seen your new-ish London abode and I am nosey :)

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:51 pm (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
It won't be *that* far off the last chance to see it, either. It will be lovely to see you.

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 07:42 pm (UTC)
djm4: (Default)
From: [personal profile] djm4
Hurrah! See you then, if not before.

Date: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 08:16 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Um. It has been brought to my attention that Alisdair is also on English council. Might there be room for him too? No worries if not, he has other options (I'm not normally on English Council, I'm subbing for somebody, and had thoughtlessness yesterday that I bought train tickets without remembering Alisdair even though we have a Two together railcard...)

Also! I shall bring those books I have owed you for ages.

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 09:45 am (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
Yes, isn't the active f-list lovely?

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:11 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It's ace! I'm genuinely all bouncy about it

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 10:23 am (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
You can stay here on the 16th if you'd like.

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:11 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh noes I have two offers!
I might go with David and Fred just for variety, if that won't upset you too much?

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 04:44 pm (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
I'm sure I'll cope :) Would be good to see you some time though!

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:16 pm (UTC)
vampwillow: Westminster portcullis (portcullis)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
"Acting Chair of LGBT+ LDs" - congrats. I always found English Council quite slow and boring, but ymmv.

Date: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 08:30 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I'm subbing for someone else, I'm not actually on English Council. It's just that there's a really important vote this time and the guy I'm subbing for didn't want it to not go the way he wanted to vote.

Date: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 09:40 am (UTC)
vampwillow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
I shall hope the vote follows your lead then 🙃

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 07:33 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
LJ was pretty dead anyway. I got some new friends on there via a meme, but I didn't keep up with posting/reading enough the last few years anyway. Time for a fresh start!

Date: Thursday, April 13th, 2017 08:13 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Ahhhh I love the Fresh Start Club
