 

The Blood is the Life for 12-04-2017

Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Brexit vote site may have been hacked, MPs say in report - BBC News
That's the registration to vote site, not the actual vote. Becausse, in this country, we are sensible enough to still vote on bits of paper, which (while they aren't very technically exciting) have the benefit of not being easily hackable.
miss_s_b | Quick Update
(from which you'll be able to grasp why I was a bit internet-absent yesterday)
jimhines | Odyssey Con, Frenkel, and Harassment
In which Jim C Hines continues to me Made of Awesome
Unseen Sylvia Plath letters claim domestic abuse by Ted Hughes
Not MASSIVELY surprising to anyone who knows the history - "I've destroyed her diaries to protect the children" was always a big red flag - there'll be riots in Heptonstall graveyard tonight I suspect.
Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 10:35 am (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
It's at times like this that I am grateful not to be vicar of Heptonstall.

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:24 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I am not surprised

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 11:51 am (UTC)
skibbley: (Default)
From: [personal profile] skibbley
I'm surprised that places proclaiming democracy don't at least use voting systems with a paper-trail.

Date: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:23 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah me too
