The Blood is the Life for 12-04-2017Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Brexit vote site may have been hacked, MPs say in report - BBC News
- That's the registration to vote site, not the actual vote. Becausse, in this country, we are sensible enough to still vote on bits of paper, which (while they aren't very technically exciting) have the benefit of not being easily hackable.
- miss_s_b | Quick Update
- (from which you'll be able to grasp why I was a bit internet-absent yesterday)
- jimhines | Odyssey Con, Frenkel, and Harassment
- In which Jim C Hines continues to me Made of Awesome
- Unseen Sylvia Plath letters claim domestic abuse by Ted Hughes
- Not MASSIVELY surprising to anyone who knows the history - "I've destroyed her diaries to protect the children" was always a big red flag - there'll be riots in Heptonstall graveyard tonight I suspect.
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 10:35 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:24 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 11:51 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 01:23 pm (UTC)