The Blood is the Life for 14-04-2017Friday, April 14th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Report on the London protest about the horrific stuff in Chechnya
- including several ppl from LGBT+LDs.
Well done to the Grauniad for putting this on their front page, too. I'm not linking to the article (if you want to find it, you can easily do so) because it is THAT horrific.
- Artificial intelligence: How to avoid racist algorithms
- Tech made by humans is just as flawed as humans shocker
- Uranus has asteroids, say giggling astronomers
- Tee hee hee
- People who make tea in the microwave should be put to death, insists Britain
- Five tips for extending lithium-ion battery life
- Useful for those of us with phones and laptops...
- I was on University Challenge - so let me tell you why there aren't more women on it
- Dispiriting but useful article. I was on my uni's team - although we never got to the televised stage - and we were 50/50 female/male. Things do seem to have gone backwards.
- Toyota develops robotic leg braces for older people
- Mobility aids are awesome