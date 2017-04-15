The Blood is the Life for 15-04-2017Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- British government realises Brexit is a mistake, official says
- But we're still going to do it because WILL OF THE PEOPLE and THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN.
Christ, sometimes this country is depressing.
- UK denies residency to London-born children of Dutch-Spanish couple
- Eurgh. Petty xenophobia is running rampant in the borders agency again, I see.
- UK denies residency to British-born children of Greek-German couple
- While this is a sharp parody of the article linked above, I do regret that it normalises the "no matter how long you've lived here, no matter how important you are, you're not properly British if you weren't born here" mindset.
- Study finds female professors outperform men in service -- to their possible professional detriment
- Well, this is my shocked face. In professional as well as domestic arenas, women do the things that need doing because otherwise they don't get done, and are penalised for it rather than rewarded.
- If Humble People Make the Best Leaders, Why Do We Fall for Charismatic Narcissists?
- tl;dr because we're fallible humans.
- LEGO Female Superheroes have finally broken the plastic ceiling
- I have the Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman set, and it's awesome. She's fixing her motorbike in it!
- I read Black and Blue (Inspector Rebus #8)
- Here's my review on Goodreads
- miss_s_b | FFC report from the 11th April Meeting
- In case you missed my FCC report yesterday
- Instagram Photo: “That's my girl (note the extra hot sauce)”
- Journalist exacts brutal and forensic revenge for Steve Hilton "forgetting" to pay a taxi fare
- "It seems a remarkable coincidence that the sole pillar of our economic system this radical blue-sky thinker won’t challenge is the one that has made his family super-rich."
- BBC Radio 4 - Do Pass Go
- Another excellent bit of radio four you should all listen to.
- Donation | Российская ЛГБТ-сеть
- If you want to do something practical about the ongoing horrors in the Russian federation in general and Chechnya in particular, donate here.
- North Korea 'ready for nuclear attack' amid show of force - BBC News
- Frankly, if they do this before tonight's episode of Doctor Who I shall be REALLY pissed off.
- Enjoyment of trash films linked to high intelligence, study finds
- This is my excuse and I'm sticking to it
- Government petition: Scrap the "rape clause" and the "family cap" on social security payments
- Are You Afraid of Jeremy Corbyn? – Zoe Kirk-Robinson
- Thought-provoking post from a tory here.