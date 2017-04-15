 

The Blood is the Life for 15-04-2017

Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
British government realises Brexit is a mistake, official says
But we're still going to do it because WILL OF THE PEOPLE and THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. Christ, sometimes this country is depressing.
UK denies residency to London-born children of Dutch-Spanish couple
Eurgh. Petty xenophobia is running rampant in the borders agency again, I see.
UK denies residency to British-born children of Greek-German couple
While this is a sharp parody of the article linked above, I do regret that it normalises the "no matter how long you've lived here, no matter how important you are, you're not properly British if you weren't born here" mindset.
Study finds female professors outperform men in service -- to their possible professional detriment
Well, this is my shocked face. In professional as well as domestic arenas, women do the things that need doing because otherwise they don't get done, and are penalised for it rather than rewarded.
If Humble People Make the Best Leaders, Why Do We Fall for Charismatic Narcissists?
tl;dr because we're fallible humans.
LEGO Female Superheroes have finally broken the plastic ceiling
I have the Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman set, and it's awesome. She's fixing her motorbike in it!
I read Black and Blue (Inspector Rebus #8)
Here's my review on Goodreads
miss_s_b | FFC report from the 11th April Meeting
In case you missed my FCC report yesterday
Instagram Photo: “That's my girl (note the extra hot sauce)”
Journalist exacts brutal and forensic revenge for Steve Hilton "forgetting" to pay a taxi fare
"It seems a remarkable coincidence that the sole pillar of our economic system this radical blue-sky thinker won’t challenge is the one that has made his family super-rich."
BBC Radio 4 - Do Pass Go
Another excellent bit of radio four you should all listen to.
Donation | Российская ЛГБТ-сеть
If you want to do something practical about the ongoing horrors in the Russian federation in general and Chechnya in particular, donate here.
North Korea 'ready for nuclear attack' amid show of force - BBC News
Frankly, if they do this before tonight's episode of Doctor Who I shall be REALLY pissed off.
Enjoyment of trash films linked to high intelligence, study finds
This is my excuse and I'm sticking to it
Government petition: Scrap the "rape clause" and the "family cap" on social security payments
Are You Afraid of Jeremy Corbyn? – Zoe Kirk-Robinson
Thought-provoking post from a tory here.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags