 

Three quick DW tips for LJ refugees: Things you may or may not have noticed

Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:13 am
miss_s_b: DreamSheep/Matrix icon (DreamSheep: Matrix)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling helpful
  1. A thing I've not seen many people mention is the "Popular in your circle" feature. Once you've added a few people, this will tell you what is popular with your friends, and then you can reinforce your bubble find things you might have missed but that you're likely to like.
    ETA: It's a paid account feature, apparently, which might explain why I've not seen many ppl mention it.

  2. I know I've mentioned this before, but this post on [community profile] 2017revival is an excellent resource. In fact, the whole comm is ace. Find your LJ friends, and add yourself so they can find you.

  3. The list of popular feeds that you may remember from LJ is here.
Hopefully some of that is helpful :)
Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:42 am (UTC)
haggis: (Default)
From: [personal profile] haggis
I think No 1 is a paid account only feature.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:49 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Ah really? Bugger!

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:54 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, I scanned that and didn't see it mentioned.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:03 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Rainbow DNA (Default)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
Wow, I didn't know about the 'popular in your circle' thing, it's great. I found [community profile] crochet, it's not as big as [community profile] knitting, but it's pretty big.

Thank you!

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:10 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
No probs!

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:11 am (UTC)
skibbley: (Default)
From: [personal profile] skibbley
Useful feature thanks.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:16 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
No probs :)

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:13 am (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
I've been meaning to cough up for a Paid account for a bit (disorganisation, not penury stands in the way, which is a bit rubbish of me). That might remind me to do so!

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:15 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I like a fair few of DW's discovery features, and I sometimes forget I'm V priv in having a seed account and having all the paid features without having a regular bill..

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:21 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
Huh, I've been on DW so long that I have a seed account, and I didn't know about this!

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:22 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I'm so glad people are finding this useful! I thought I would be 'splainin'

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 12:37 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Very helpful, thank you! I may consider getting a paid account.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 12:46 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Also, do you have any recommendations for good places to find icons? Thanks!

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 12:55 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I would search for interest "icons" and explore from there.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 01:07 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Thank you. :)
