Three quick DW tips for LJ refugees: Things you may or may not have noticedSaturday, April 15th, 2017 11:13 am
miss_s_b
- A thing I've not seen many people mention is the "Popular in your circle" feature. Once you've added a few people, this will tell you what is popular with your friends, and then you can
reinforce your bubblefind things you might have missed but that you're likely to like.
ETA: It's a paid account feature, apparently, which might explain why I've not seen many ppl mention it.
- I know I've mentioned this before, but this post on 2017revival is an excellent resource. In fact, the whole comm is ace. Find your LJ friends, and add yourself so they can find you.
- The list of popular feeds that you may remember from LJ is here.
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:42 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:49 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:51 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 10:54 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:03 am (UTC)
Thank you!
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:10 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:11 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:16 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:13 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:15 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:21 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 11:22 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 12:37 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 12:46 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 12:55 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 01:07 pm (UTC)