 

Doctor Who: The Pilot - immediate reactions

Saturday, April 15th, 2017 08:43 pm
miss_s_b: leela (feminist heroes: leela)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling bouncy
On the famed EHPodcast two-step scale I liked it.
I like Nardole's character so much I am beginning to be able to put up with him being played by Matt Lucas.
The storyline was kind of light, but that's not unexpected for a jumping-on episode - I get the feeling that this is how Moff would have done Rose if he'd done Rose.
I liked the pictures of River and Susan, and the doctor talking to them.
And Bill. OMG I have fallen deeply in love with Bill. Her curiosity. Her turn of phrase ("my face keeps doing these expressions when I'm trying to be enigmatic" LOL). Her ability to surprise the doctor. Her Prince t-shirt. Her being flirty but not with boys!

Basically, I have the happy, and am looking forward to next week already :)
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 07:54 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Very much Moffat's version of Rose. I really liked the TARDIS introduction. That worked very well.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 07:56 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yes! Her not looking and the camera drawing back and you were almost willing her to turn round quicker.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 08:02 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Also the expression on Capaldi's face when he said "TARDIS for short." There's a man who can run Tom and Troughton close in the captivating grin stakes.

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 08:03 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Yes. :)

Date: Saturday, April 15th, 2017 08:27 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yes, he did a very Tom grin a couple of times :)

Date: Sunday, April 16th, 2017 04:28 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Rainbow DNA (Default)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
Nardole was surprisingly good, actually. I can live with him being there in that capacity, I think.

Bill was amazing! I am delight! I loved that her being into girls was not commented on particularly, and I love how she falls head over heels in love so easily.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags