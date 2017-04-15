I'm feeling bouncy

On the famed EHPodcast two-step scale I liked it.

I like Nardole's character so much I am beginning to be able to put up with him being played by Matt Lucas.

The storyline was kind of light, but that's not unexpected for a jumping-on episode - I get the feeling that this is how Moff would have done Rose if he'd done Rose.

I liked the pictures of River and Susan, and the doctor talking to them.

And Bill. OMG I have fallen deeply in love with Bill. Her curiosity. Her turn of phrase ("my face keeps doing these expressions when I'm trying to be enigmatic" LOL). Her ability to surprise the doctor. Her Prince t-shirt. Her being flirty but not with boys!



Basically, I have the happy, and am looking forward to next week already :)