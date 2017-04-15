I really should have had this as part of the previous entry...Saturday, April 15th, 2017 09:46 pm
miss_s_b
However, an poll!
Poll #18199 New Episode of Doctor Who
Open to: Registered Users, detailed results viewable to: All, participants: 13
What did you think of The Pilot?
YAY!
nay :(
Other please specify 2 (15.4%)
YAY!
11 (84.6%)
nay :(
0 (0.0%)
Other please specify
2 (15.4%)
What did you think of Bill?
YAY!
nay :(
Other please specify 1 (7.7%)
YAY!
12 (92.3%)
nay :(
0 (0.0%)
Other please specify
1 (7.7%)
