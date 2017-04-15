 

I really should have had this as part of the previous entry...

Saturday, April 15th, 2017 09:46 pm
  • I'm feeling bouncy
However, an poll!

Poll #18199 New Episode of Doctor Who
Open to: Registered Users, detailed results viewable to: All, participants: 13

What did you think of The Pilot?

YAY!
11 (84.6%)

nay :(
0 (0.0%)

Other please specify
2 (15.4%)

What did you think of Bill?

YAY!
12 (92.3%)

nay :(
0 (0.0%)

Other please specify
1 (7.7%)

Date: Sunday, April 16th, 2017 12:45 am (UTC)
[personal profile] vampwillow
From the tag this is a question about a tv show? Felt last season was even worse than that which preceeded it so haven't watched it and, for the moment, not planning to. Bring back the 5- & 6-parters!

Date: Sunday, April 16th, 2017 04:06 am (UTC)
[personal profile] st_aurafina
I liked it a lot! Could have done without the nasty little fat joke at the start, but otherwise, Bill was magnificent, and I think Team TARDIS is looking good for the season.
