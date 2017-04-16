 

The Blood is the Life for 16-04-2017

Sunday, April 16th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
How do I use Dreamwidth's image hosting? How do I manage my images once they've been uploaded?
Another link for LJ > DW refugees
gallifrey_times | Obligatory LJ>DW Influx Attempt At Revival Post!
Given all this new life at DW, I thought I'd try to revive GT. We'll see how it goes.
Gallifrey Times's list of Active Doctor Who Related Communities on Dreamwidth
Put Down the Pink Dumbbell
A long but useful post about what constitutes good and bad exercise
Replace EU flag on driving licences with Cornish cross or Yorkshire rose, ministers suggest
*headdesk headdesk headdesk* I bet my mum will love this. It's not just there to be fucking decorative, it's there to show where it's valid, you numpties. Who wants a driving license that's only valid in Cornwall??
miss_s_b | Three quick DW tips for LJ refugees: Things you may or may not have noticed
One of these is for paid accounts only, but I still think this is a useful post.
miss_s_b | Doctor Who: The Pilot - immediate reactions
I liked it :)
miss_s_b | I really should have had this as part of the previous entry...
A poll about Doctor Who: The Pilot
gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 16th of April 2017
All the links with all the news and views about last night's Who
Let's Talk About STAR-CROSSED: Why We Need Bisexual Kids Books, Backlash or Not
It's so important that LGBT stuff is not designated an Adult Topic. After all, straight stuff isn't.
The Utter Uselessness of Job Interviews
Job interviews are not only useless for picking the best candidate, they are often counterproductive.
Theresa May's Easter message: PM says Brits are coming together and uniting after Brexit split
May's message is clearly bullshit, but I'm linking to this because it's interesting that Labour doesn't even get a mention and Farron gets several paragraphs.
Silence is not good enough when gay men are suffering in Chechnyan 'concentration camps'
Indeed.
Rise of the intern minority harms job hopes for the majority
Today's Pope Shits in the Woods news
Terry Jones: ‘I’ve got dementia. My frontal lobe has absconded’
In which Michael Palin solidifies his reputation as loveliest man on the planet.
All Change | The Institute for Government
The utter pointless counterproductiveness of the way the British government does change.
Excellent article about why Fearless Girl Vs Charging Bull might be more complicated than you think.
I'm certainly a lot less sure about the rights and wrongs of this than I was at first glance.
Date: Sunday, April 16th, 2017 02:23 pm (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
Michael Palin really is lovely.
