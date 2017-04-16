The Blood is the Life for 16-04-2017Sunday, April 16th, 2017 11:00 am
- How do I use Dreamwidth's image hosting? How do I manage my images once they've been uploaded?
- Another link for LJ > DW refugees
- gallifrey_times | Obligatory LJ>DW Influx Attempt At Revival Post!
- Given all this new life at DW, I thought I'd try to revive GT. We'll see how it goes.
- Gallifrey Times's list of Active Doctor Who Related Communities on Dreamwidth
- Put Down the Pink Dumbbell
- A long but useful post about what constitutes good and bad exercise
- Replace EU flag on driving licences with Cornish cross or Yorkshire rose, ministers suggest
- *headdesk headdesk headdesk*
I bet my mum will love this.
It's not just there to be fucking decorative, it's there to show where it's valid, you numpties. Who wants a driving license that's only valid in Cornwall??
- miss_s_b | Three quick DW tips for LJ refugees: Things you may or may not have noticed
- One of these is for paid accounts only, but I still think this is a useful post.
- miss_s_b | Doctor Who: The Pilot - immediate reactions
- I liked it :)
- miss_s_b | I really should have had this as part of the previous entry...
- A poll about Doctor Who: The Pilot
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 16th of April 2017
- All the links with all the news and views about last night's Who
- Let's Talk About STAR-CROSSED: Why We Need Bisexual Kids Books, Backlash or Not
- It's so important that LGBT stuff is not designated an Adult Topic. After all, straight stuff isn't.
- The Utter Uselessness of Job Interviews
- Job interviews are not only useless for picking the best candidate, they are often counterproductive.
- Theresa May's Easter message: PM says Brits are coming together and uniting after Brexit split
- May's message is clearly bullshit, but I'm linking to this because it's interesting that Labour doesn't even get a mention and Farron gets several paragraphs.
- Silence is not good enough when gay men are suffering in Chechnyan 'concentration camps'
- Indeed.
- Rise of the intern minority harms job hopes for the majority
- Today's Pope Shits in the Woods news
- Terry Jones: ‘I’ve got dementia. My frontal lobe has absconded’
- In which Michael Palin solidifies his reputation as loveliest man on the planet.
- All Change | The Institute for Government
- The utter pointless counterproductiveness of the way the British government does change.
- Excellent article about why Fearless Girl Vs Charging Bull might be more complicated than you think.
- I'm certainly a lot less sure about the rights and wrongs of this than I was at first glance.
