What counts as Spoilers?Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:59 am
An episode of X show was on
An episode of X show was on and I liked/disliked it
An episode of X show was on and A, B, and C characters appeared in it
An episode of X show was on and it resolved a cliffhanger from a previous episode (without saying HOW it resolved the cliffhanger)
An episode of X show was on and it resolved a cliffhanger from a previous episode in the following way
An episode of X show was on and it contained the following general types of plot device
An episode of X show was on and it had these specific plot points in it
An episode of X show was on and this is EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED IN IT
An episode of X show was on and it didn't involve enough ticky boxes and that makes me sad.
That makes MUCH sense.
What about "a character called x appeared who spoke to $regular character" where x is not a regular, and you don't give any further information? Cos I mentioned that there was a character called Heather in The Pilot, although I didn't give any further information than her name...
I wouldn't normally regard "people in episode" as a spoiler, unless they are unexpected people.
My partner always avoids trailers, discussion of episodes, etc - she wants to see each episode tabula rasa, so as to discover it second-by-second. Much like when you're reading a book, and discover the plot word-by-word. (Books that reveal major plot points in the back cover copy are bloody annoying, too.)
(Except if it stars Liam Neeson, and bad things happen to him, because, especially in Next Of Kin, he looks like her husband did when they met. Also, if bad things happen to animals.)
I know other people who stop the episode before the next time trailer, and one of my favourite Who podcasts has a one-minute audio "curtain" before they discuss the next time trailer to let people stop the podcast.
Somebody didn't vote for "everything that happens in the episode" which... might be a clicking error?
For me, at least, the concept of spoilers only really works for certain kinds of entertainment -- ones where the plot is the main appeal, and where that plot is predicated on a surprise twist somewhere.
To take two murder mystery examples, it would be *very* easy to spoiler The Murder of Roger Ackroyd -- so much so that it would be impossible to discuss anything at all about the book sensibly. On the other hand, you could recount every event in The Name of the Rose and not, I think, spoil the story one iota -- the pleasure from that comes almost entirely from the way the story's told, not from the events that happen in it.
Personally, I take the attitude that very few things can really be spoiled -- I like the way in which old books and plays were called things like "The Life and Strange Surprizing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, Of York, Mariner: Who lived Eight and Twenty Years, all alone in an un-inhabited Island on the Coast of America, near the Mouth of the Great River of Oroonoque; Having been cast on Shore by Shipwreck, wherein all the Men perished but himself. With An Account how he was at last as strangely deliver'd by Pyrates."
I think it really does have to be on a case-by-case basis though. I've told people who want to read Philip Purser-Hallard's Devices books not even to learn the *title* of the second book until they've read the first, because it's a massive spoiler for a genuinely amazing twist half-way through the first book...
A blow by blow recap of an episode may ruin the journey but then again its not the actual actors doing it.
