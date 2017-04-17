 

What counts as Spoilers?

Monday, April 17th, 2017
The lovely [personal profile] ruthct21 commented on a post of mine yesterday (more in sorrow than in anger, I think) that she was going to have to avoid reading my stuff if I wasn't more careful about spoilers for Doctor Who, as she's somewhere in South America and hasn't seen the new episode yet. This came as something of a surprise to me, because I thought I had been pretty careful about spoilers when posting about Doctor Who... But then it occurred to me that Ruth and I might have very different definitions of what constitutes a spoiler. SO:

What counts as Spoilers?

An episode of X show was on
0 (0.0%)

An episode of X show was on and I liked/disliked it
1 (2.8%)

An episode of X show was on and A, B, and C characters appeared in it
13 (36.1%)

An episode of X show was on and it resolved a cliffhanger from a previous episode (without saying HOW it resolved the cliffhanger)
4 (11.1%)

An episode of X show was on and it resolved a cliffhanger from a previous episode in the following way
34 (94.4%)

An episode of X show was on and it contained the following general types of plot device
12 (33.3%)

An episode of X show was on and it had these specific plot points in it
32 (88.9%)

An episode of X show was on and this is EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED IN IT
34 (94.4%)

An episode of X show was on and it didn't involve enough ticky boxes and that makes me sad.
17 (47.2%)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:11 am (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
If the cliffhanger was something that couldn't reasonably be expected to be resolved this episode, or A/B/C were not characters that appear pretty much every episode, then those too are spoilers.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:13 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
OK, that makes sense.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:15 am (UTC)
pseudomonas: (Default)
From: [personal profile] pseudomonas
(obvious extreme example: if A was a character thought to be dead, then the fact of their appearance is itself spoilersome)
Edited Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:16 am (UTC)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:22 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
*nodnod*

That makes MUCH sense.

What about "a character called x appeared who spoke to $regular character" where x is not a regular, and you don't give any further information? Cos I mentioned that there was a character called Heather in The Pilot, although I didn't give any further information than her name...

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 12:07 pm (UTC)
nickbarlow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nickbarlow
I think that's fine, and I think there has to be an expectation that any discussion of an episode beyond 'like/dislike' is going to contain some discussion of things that happened. The line for me is somewhere between 'X's performance as Y was good' and 'X's performance as Y was good, especially when they became the monster of the week', or the difference between describing Derek Jacobi as playing Professor Yana and Derek Jacobi playing the Master.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 12:10 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I think we have similar lines :)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 01:23 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel standing in front of the entrance to the London Eye pier (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
This is what I was coming here to say :-)

I wouldn't normally regard "people in episode" as a spoiler, unless they are unexpected people.

having zoe in a new episode would certainly be unexpected

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:37 pm (UTC)
solarbird: (zoe-and-doctor-who)
From: [personal profile] solarbird
Yes. And for me, appearing in the teaser/trailer makes them expected. (But some people avoid teasers/trailers just for that reason.)

Re: having zoe in a new episode would certainly be unexpected

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:40 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, I know some trailer avoiders.

Re: having zoe in a new episode would certainly be unexpected

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 08:32 pm (UTC)
vampwillow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
I never watch trailers for any TV show *or film* because they spoil it for the actual thing. It's akin to reading the final chapter of a book before you start page 1 - totally silly.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:19 am (UTC)
londonkds: (Default)
From: [personal profile] londonkds
I agree with pseudomonas that mere character names can need spoiler cutting if it is the surprise reappearance of a previously established character. (Even if they've been in trailers, because some people are so spoiler-phobic that they try to avoid official trailers.)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:22 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yes, I suppose "Bobby Ewing was using a horrific green shower gel" would have counted as a spoiler for Dallas in September 1986....

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:44 am (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
Yes, that's true. There would be a big difference between "Luke Skywalker is going to appear in The Last Jedi" and "Obi Wan Kenobi is going to appear in The Last Jedi" (but the last assertion is not actually a spoiler because I just made it up.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
... and even it weren't I wouldn't mind because I loathe Star Wars and all it's little pixies :)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:57 am (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
It was a somewhat hypothetical example! :)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:21 am (UTC)
londonkds: (BLOOD AND TITTIES FOR LORD CHIBNALL!!! ()
From: [personal profile] londonkds
By contrast, I thought it was unfair a couple of years ago when a person on my reading list got yelled at by somebody for mentioning the name of a well-known actor who was a guest cast member, who had never appeared on Who before and was playing a single-episode character of no continuity relevance.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:23 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
They mentioned the actor's name, but not who they were playing or what they did? Yeah, I'd consider that unfair too.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:41 am (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: (Constantine)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
There was always a rush to hit 'Stop' on Dr Who before they did the "in the next episode" trailer, which would almost always reveal major plot elements of the next episode. In some cases, knowing what the monster-of-the-week is will actually be a spoiler - e.g. if they're a 'villain-behind-the-curtain' - putting their existence in a trailer or discussion will pretty much negate the "wonder who the villain is" sense of wonder.

My partner always avoids trailers, discussion of episodes, etc - she wants to see each episode tabula rasa, so as to discover it second-by-second. Much like when you're reading a book, and discover the plot word-by-word. (Books that reveal major plot points in the back cover copy are bloody annoying, too.)
(Except if it stars Liam Neeson, and bad things happen to him, because, especially in Next Of Kin, he looks like her husband did when they met. Also, if bad things happen to animals.)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, I want it flagged if a story is rapey or if bad things happen to doggies because of my personal squicks.

I know other people who stop the episode before the next time trailer, and one of my favourite Who podcasts has a one-minute audio "curtain" before they discuss the next time trailer to let people stop the podcast.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:45 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
Usually I would not consider all of these spoilers, but there's certainly circumstances under which they could be. Times like someone who is known to be a fan of a particular character who is supposed to be dead mentions how amazing and surprising and great this episode was!

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Not even "here is everything that happened in the episode"?

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:52 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
Sorry, my phrasing is unclear! I meant "not all of these are spoilers but some are"!

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 10:58 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh that's ok.
Somebody didn't vote for "everything that happens in the episode" which... might be a clicking error?

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 01:09 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
I think that certainly *could* be a spoiler, but doesn't have to be.
For me, at least, the concept of spoilers only really works for certain kinds of entertainment -- ones where the plot is the main appeal, and where that plot is predicated on a surprise twist somewhere.
To take two murder mystery examples, it would be *very* easy to spoiler The Murder of Roger Ackroyd -- so much so that it would be impossible to discuss anything at all about the book sensibly. On the other hand, you could recount every event in The Name of the Rose and not, I think, spoil the story one iota -- the pleasure from that comes almost entirely from the way the story's told, not from the events that happen in it.
Personally, I take the attitude that very few things can really be spoiled -- I like the way in which old books and plays were called things like "The Life and Strange Surprizing Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, Of York, Mariner: Who lived Eight and Twenty Years, all alone in an un-inhabited Island on the Coast of America, near the Mouth of the Great River of Oroonoque; Having been cast on Shore by Shipwreck, wherein all the Men perished but himself. With An Account how he was at last as strangely deliver'd by Pyrates."
I think it really does have to be on a case-by-case basis though. I've told people who want to read Philip Purser-Hallard's Devices books not even to learn the *title* of the second book until they've read the first, because it's a massive spoiler for a genuinely amazing twist half-way through the first book...

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 01:34 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Laughter)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
That's a very longwinded way of saying, "it depends" xx

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 01:41 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
I'm a very longwinded person ;)

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 01:46 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It's one of the reasons I love you xx

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:30 am (UTC)
ggreig: (Default)
From: [personal profile] ggreig
I like that more people consider it spoilery to resolve the cliffhanger than do covering everything-in-the-episode (as of the time of writing this comment, anyway). Maybe they're relying on TL;DR?

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:32 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Not a person who didn't spot ticky boxes and thought they could only vote for one thing, either. They voted for two things.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 02:53 pm (UTC)
redbird: closeup of me drinking tea (Default)
From: [personal profile] redbird
I ticked the ones that I am reasonably sure count as spoilers; things like "specific plot points" depend both on what the specific plot points are, and the context. "A major character is murdered" is likely to be a spoiler—but not if the character in question is the president of the United States and the episode is set in November 1963.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 03:00 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Love: Listy and rimsy))
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
But "JFK is not actually murdered but kills himself via a bizarre time loop, all so Lister can get chicken vindaloo" would be...

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 03:11 pm (UTC)
bob: (Default)
From: [personal profile] bob
Most spoilers are about the destination not the journey. The journey is the thing which keeps me entertained.
A blow by blow recap of an episode may ruin the journey but then again its not the actual actors doing it.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 03:16 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It's really fascinating how many different-yet-related views there are on this
