What counts as Spoilers?

An episode of X show was on

0 (0.0%)

An episode of X show was on and I liked/disliked it

1 (2.8%)

An episode of X show was on and A, B, and C characters appeared in it

13 (36.1%)

An episode of X show was on and it resolved a cliffhanger from a previous episode (without saying HOW it resolved the cliffhanger)

4 (11.1%)

An episode of X show was on and it resolved a cliffhanger from a previous episode in the following way

34 (94.4%)

An episode of X show was on and it contained the following general types of plot device

12 (33.3%)

An episode of X show was on and it had these specific plot points in it

32 (88.9%)

An episode of X show was on and this is EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED IN IT

34 (94.4%)

An episode of X show was on and it didn't involve enough ticky boxes and that makes me sad.

17 (47.2%)