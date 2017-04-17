 

The Blood is the Life for 17-04-2017

EU leaders 'to strip Britain of valued European medicine and banking agencies within weeks'
Anybody surprised by this? Other than the Daily Express, obviously, who are fulminating about PUNISHMENT like they didn't want everyone to vote for exactly this.
gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 17th April 2017
All the Doctor Who news and views since yesterday (there's no spoilers in the actual text of this, but clicking ANY of the links might lead you to spoilers)
miss_s_b | What counts as Spoilers?
In which I ask you, dear reader, via the medium of An Poll, what you think counts as spoilers.
The editor of The Gay UK has posted about that biphobic poll
While the apology here is welcome (and at least not a fauxpology) I hope the lesson has gone in.
