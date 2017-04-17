The Blood is the Life for 17-04-2017Monday, April 17th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- EU leaders 'to strip Britain of valued European medicine and banking agencies within weeks'
- Anybody surprised by this?
Other than the Daily Express, obviously, who are fulminating about PUNISHMENT like they didn't want everyone to vote for exactly this.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 17th April 2017
- All the Doctor Who news and views since yesterday (there's no spoilers in the actual text of this, but clicking ANY of the links might lead you to spoilers)
- miss_s_b | What counts as Spoilers?
- In which I ask you, dear reader, via the medium of An Poll, what you think counts as spoilers.
- The editor of The Gay UK has posted about that biphobic poll
- While the apology here is welcome (and at least not a fauxpology) I hope the lesson has gone in.