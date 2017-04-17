 

Potentially Spoilery DW News (sorry Ruth): in which I make a petard with which to hoist myself later

Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:34 pm
miss_s_b: (Who: Three (Polarity))
[personal profile] miss_s_b
This is to do with rumoured casting for the next Doctor, and although I don't think it is a spoiler (because I think the rumours are bollocks) I will be applying spoiler cuts to the actor's name just in case. You probably don't want to hover over any of the links to news reports either, mind, because the actor is named in some of the URLs.

If, as is rumoured in all the dead tree papers (although they all seem to be using the Daily Mirror as their source, so I'm not taking the volume of reports as indicative) Kris Marshall turns out to be the next incarnation of The Doctor, I will eat Paddy Ashdown's hat.

That the bookies have stopped taking bets on Kris is no indication. The bookies have also, in the past, stopped taking bets on:
  • Bill Nighy
  • Paterson Joseph
  • David Morrissey
  • Rory Kinnear
You will notice that the one unifying fact about those four is that they've never been an official incarnation of the Doctor.

The whole source of this rumour is the fact that within a week of Capaldi announcing he was leaving Who, Kris Marshall announced that he was leaving Death in Paradise and somebody at the Mirror put two and two together and made an exclusive. Nobody even noticed for weeks, apart from the Beeb, who denied anyone having been cast, until the new series came around and suddenly the Mirror becomes a credible and reliable source for all the media feeding frenzy in the world.

So yeah, I reiterate, if Kris Marshall turns out to be the next Doctor, I'll eat Paddy Ashdown's hat. Assuming I can wrest it away from him, anyway.

Personally, I'm hoping for a lady Doctor, if only so that, as one of the Verities said, we can stop having the Will there ever be a woman Doctor?!?! discussion every sodding time somebody announces they are leaving. Tamsin Grieg would be nice. Or Meera Syal. Or Natalie Dormer. Or Sophie Okenedo. Or Patricia Hodge. Or, following the semi-tradition of Doctors having appeared in the show in different parts before, Jaye Griffiths *hopeful face*?

Although part of me is still, after nearly ten years, clinging to the hope of Kulvinder Ghir...

ETA: for anyone in any doubt, my views on this align exactly with Jack Graham's (don't click the link if you're a spoilerphobe)
Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:23 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Depressing thing is that one person we both know has reacted to the alleged casting news with "at least we dodged a female Doctor".

I'd quite like Hayley Atwell, myself.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:27 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Hayley Atwell would be grand.

As for That Guy (I'm assuming it's a guy) I am hoping for his immense disappointment.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 08:21 pm (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
Atwell would be great. One commentator has been holding out for Romola Garai for years...

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:26 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
I'm distracted by wanting to know if Paddy Ashdown ever did eat his had like he said he would. Probably not, I suppose, cos that sounds deadly.

I hope it's not That Guy though, he seems really boring and slightly annoying :(

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:29 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Someone made him a hat-shaped chocolate cake, which he et.

And yeah, [personal profile] magister and I were discussing last night if we could think of a more anodyne and dull actor to cast. We came up with the guy who played Ian Beale in Eastenders, whose name we couldn't remember.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:30 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Or Michael McIntyre. He'd be fucking horrendous.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:37 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Terrified)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
... I had, in fact, wiped that suggestion from my mind as one does traumatic things.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:30 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
Oooh, fancy!

I find it telling that I've yet to see anyone go "hey, he'd be a great Doctor!" which usually happens with any other suggestion for the role.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:34 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Closest I've seen is some people on Roobarb's dvd forum who said he'd be "quite acceptable", For context, Roobarb's has multiple people who say the Doctor has to be a white man aged mid-40'season and any variation from this is stunt casting.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:36 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia

Damned with faint approval!

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:38 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I find it telling that I've yet to see anyone go "hey, he'd be a great Doctor!" which usually happens with any other suggestion for the role.

Yes, same.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:33 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
I am just hoping for not a white man.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:38 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yup.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 07:34 pm (UTC)
ironymaiden: (tardis)
From: [personal profile] ironymaiden
IAWTC. since Rebels is winding down, I would dearly love David Oyelowo.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:33 pm (UTC)
dqbunny: (Bunny: Bah!)
From: [personal profile] dqbunny
The fact that the big spreading of this rumor is The Sun (which I hate with the passion of a thousand burning supernovas), I don't put much stock in this one either.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:35 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
It originated on the Mirror website. I think it's rather telling that they apparently didn't think it worth putting in the print edition.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:41 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I like the Liverpool Echo's approach to the S*n, that they always asterisk it like it;s a swearword.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 05:26 pm (UTC)
dqbunny: (Bunny: Love)
From: [personal profile] dqbunny
Yup. My husband said it started back during Hillsborough from what he remembers.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 05:31 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
This is a good summary of the history of it: https://www.theguardian.com/media/greenslade/2012/sep/27/kelvin-mackenzie-hillsborough-disaster

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:50 pm (UTC)
earthspirits: (Black Sails - Flint & Silver)
From: [personal profile] earthspirits
If this rumor proves true, seems like a very uninspired choice for the 13th Doctor. I was hoping for someone who was exciting, and really different (and damn, I'm going to really miss Capaldi).

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 04:51 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Me too. I'd wanted Capaldi since seeing him in Never where and Crow Road in 1996. Really hoped he'd stay longer.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 05:00 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I was hoping for someone who was exciting

This gives me hope too, thb; aside from (arguably) Tennant they have always gone for someone more interesting than the rumour, and even Tennant I can see arguments that he was an interesting up-and-coming actor at the time.

Kris Marshall is literally the most boring, milquetoast, middle class middle aged white guy anyone could possibly imagine (with the possible exceptions of the guy who played Ian Beale in Eastenders and Michael McIntyre, as noted above) and thus, I posit, he is extremely unlikely even if the BBC hadn't denied him.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 09:29 pm (UTC)
londonkds: (Bring back Bilis! (by redscharlach))
From: [personal profile] londonkds
Tennant or Smith? I must admit, I lean towards believing some of the claims about Moffat wanting to cast someone who was not a white man as his first Doctor, and people at the BBC instead wanting someone who they thought was as exactly like Tennant as possible.

I personally think that, based on Chibnall's work and comments about it, another boring middle-aged white guy is exactly who he'd cast, but then again I consider Chibnall to be the 21st century version of Ben Steed and am terrified of what he'd do with a female Doctor.

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 05:51 pm (UTC)
ggreig: (Default)
From: [personal profile] ggreig
As a middle-aged white bloke with no acting experience at all, I anticipate that I shall be disappoint when it's not me (again). [Swoons of frustrated entitlement]

Date: Monday, April 17th, 2017 06:04 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I am sure [personal profile] magister shares your frustration.

(every time there's a new Doctor, Daughter sympathises with him because some bugger has nicked his job)
