miss_s_b
This is to do with rumoured casting for the next Doctor, and although I don't think it is a spoiler (because I think the rumours are bollocks) I will be applying spoiler cuts to the actor's name just in case. You probably don't want to hover over any of the links to news reports either, mind, because the actor is named in some of the URLs.
If, as is rumoured in all the dead tree papers (although they all seem to be using the Daily Mirror as their source, so I'm not taking the volume of reports as indicative) Kris Marshall turns out to be the next incarnation of The Doctor, I will eat Paddy Ashdown's hat.
That the bookies have stopped taking bets on Kris is no indication. The bookies have also, in the past, stopped taking bets on:
The whole source of this rumour is the fact that within a week of Capaldi announcing he was leaving Who, Kris Marshall announced that he was leaving Death in Paradise and somebody at the Mirror put two and two together and made an exclusive. Nobody even noticed for weeks, apart from the Beeb, who denied anyone having been cast, until the new series came around and suddenly the Mirror becomes a credible and reliable source for all the media feeding frenzy in the world.
So yeah, I reiterate, if Kris Marshall turns out to be the next Doctor, I'll eat Paddy Ashdown's hat. Assuming I can wrest it away from him, anyway.
Personally, I'm hoping for a lady Doctor, if only so that, as one of the Verities said, we can stop having the
Although part of me is still, after nearly ten years, clinging to the hope of Kulvinder Ghir...
ETA: for anyone in any doubt, my views on this align exactly with Jack Graham's (don't click the link if you're a spoilerphobe)
Personally, I'm hoping for a lady Doctor, if only so that, as one of the Verities said, we can stop having the
Will there ever be a woman Doctor?!?!discussion every sodding time somebody announces they are leaving. Tamsin Grieg would be nice. Or Meera Syal. Or Natalie Dormer. Or Sophie Okenedo. Or Patricia Hodge. Or, following the semi-tradition of Doctors having appeared in the show in different parts before, Jaye Griffiths *hopeful face*?
I'd quite like Hayley Atwell, myself.
As for That Guy (I'm assuming it's a guy) I am hoping for his immense disappointment.
I hope it's not That Guy though, he seems really boring and slightly annoying :(
And yeah, magister and I were discussing last night if we could think of a more anodyne and dull actor to cast. We came up with the guy who played Ian Beale in Eastenders, whose name we couldn't remember.
I find it telling that I've yet to see anyone go "hey, he'd be a great Doctor!" which usually happens with any other suggestion for the role.
Damned with faint approval!
Yes, same.
This gives me hope too, thb; aside from (arguably) Tennant they have always gone for someone more interesting than the rumour, and even Tennant I can see arguments that he was an interesting up-and-coming actor at the time.
Kris Marshall is literally the most boring, milquetoast, middle class middle aged white guy anyone could possibly imagine (with the possible exceptions of the guy who played Ian Beale in Eastenders and Michael McIntyre, as noted above) and thus, I posit, he is extremely unlikely even if the BBC hadn't denied him.
I personally think that, based on Chibnall's work and comments about it, another boring middle-aged white guy is exactly who he'd cast, but then again I consider Chibnall to be the 21st century version of Ben Steed and am terrified of what he'd do with a female Doctor.
(every time there's a new Doctor, Daughter sympathises with him because some bugger has nicked his job)