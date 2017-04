(because I think the rumours are bollocks)

(although they all seem to be using the Daily Mirror as their source, so I'm not taking the volume of reports as indicative)

Bill Nighy

Paterson Joseph

David Morrissey

Rory Kinnear

Will there ever be a woman Doctor?!?!

(don't click the link if you're a spoilerphobe)

This is to do with rumoured casting for the next Doctor, and although I don't think it is a spoilerI will be applying spoiler cuts to the actor's name just in case. You probably don't want to hover over any of the links to news reports either, mind, because the actor is named in some of the URLs.If, as is rumoured in all the dead tree papers Kris Marshall turns out to be the next incarnation of The Doctor, I will eat Paddy Ashdown's hat.That the bookies have stopped taking bets on Kris is no indication. The bookies have also, in the past, stopped taking bets on:You will notice that the one unifying fact about those four is that they've never been an official incarnation of the Doctor.The whole source of this rumour is the fact that within a week of Capaldi announcing he was leaving Who, Kris Marshall announced that he was leaving Death in Paradise and somebody at the Mirror put two and two together and made an exclusive. Nobody even noticed for weeks, apart from the Beeb, who denied anyone having been cast, until the new series came around and suddenly the Mirror becomes a credible and reliable source for all the media feeding frenzy in the world.So yeah, I reiterate, if Kris Marshall turns out to be the next Doctor, I'll eat Paddy Ashdown's hat. Assuming I can wrest it away from him, anyway.Personally, I'm hoping for a lady Doctor, if only so that, as one of the Verities said, we can stop having thediscussion every sodding time somebody announces they are leaving. Tamsin Grieg would be nice. Or Meera Syal. Or Natalie Dormer. Or Sophie Okenedo. Or Patricia Hodge. Or, following the semi-tradition of Doctors having appeared in the show in different parts before, Jaye Griffiths *hopeful face*?Although part of me is still, after nearly ten years, clinging to the hope of Kulvinder Ghir...ETA: for anyone in any doubt, my views on this align exactly with Jack Graham's