At 10.15am our beloved Prime Minister TMay announced that she would be making an unexpected statement from the steps of Downing Street at 11.15am.Political Twitter has gone mental. It's an absolute frenzy. And it's joyous.I've seen loads of reasons postulated for her statement:Given Boris is due to be making a statement on North Korea later, I think 4 is pretty likely; 7 or 8 both feel likely-ish too. Obviously there's still a glimmer of hope in my flinty old heart for 11, but it's only a glimmer... Half an hour till we find out! I'm going back to watching Politics Twitter doing its nut :): Oh shit, it's a general election. So, this is a rubber-stamp-for-brexit election. We know brexit is a fucking stupid idea; we also know you'll vote for us because Corbyn.