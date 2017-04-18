 

Political Twitter is Amazing at Times like This

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 10:32 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
At 10.15am our beloved Prime Minister TMay announced that she would be making an unexpected statement from the steps of Downing Street at 11.15am.

Political Twitter has gone mental. It's an absolute frenzy. And it's joyous.

I've seen loads of reasons postulated for her statement:
  1. The Queen is dead (unlikely; she'd announce that to parliament first)

  2. She's no confidencing her own government to force an early election

  3. WAR WITH SPAIN! UP YOUR SENORS!

  4. War with North Korea, probably holding Donald's hand.

  5. She's resinging on health/personal grounds

  6. They're finally arresting Blair for war crimes (this feels vanishingly unlikely to me; Teflon Tony)

  7. Northern Ireland is being given Home Rule

  8. Stormont is being mothballed and they're taking control of Northern Ireland back to Westminster

  9. Indyref2: this time it's personal.

  10. She's the new Doctor Who, she's found some lost episodes of Doctor Who, she wants the nation to unite behind An Actor who will be the new Doctor Who, she's handing power to a mysterious but charismatic Mr Saxon, and lots of other Who-related rumours (look, politics geeks are Who geeks, it's just a thing, OK?)

  11. and, most unlikely of all, she's cancelling brexit (or decided to hold a second referendum on the deal).
Given Boris is due to be making a statement on North Korea later, I think 4 is pretty likely; 7 or 8 both feel likely-ish too. Obviously there's still a glimmer of hope in my flinty old heart for 11, but it's only a glimmer... Half an hour till we find out! I'm going back to watching Politics Twitter doing its nut :)

ETA: Oh shit, it's a general election. So, this is a rubber-stamp-for-brexit election. We know brexit is a fucking stupid idea; we also know you'll vote for us because Corbyn.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 10:56 am (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
I still don't understand why she's so set on Brexiting even though it's blatantly a stupid idea.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 10:57 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Her home office record shows that if there's one thing she's consistent on, it's that she's totally anti-immigration.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 11:08 am (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
What Jennie said, but also she wants to leave the ECHR, which can't be done within the EU, so we can get rid of all those pesky human rights, bring back the death penalty, and so on.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 01:05 pm (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: (Vendetta)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
England Prevails! [sigh]

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 11:08 am (UTC)
dqbunny: (Default)
From: [personal profile] dqbunny
Hahaha, this is what I woke up to this morning. Can't wait to tell the spouse when he wakes up.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 01:05 pm (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: (Amused)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
I like the inclusion of number 10 in that list.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 01:06 pm (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: Me pointing at camera (Kitchener)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
Doesn't she look tired, though.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 01:08 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yes, yes she does.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags