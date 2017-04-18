The Blood is the Life for 18-04-2017Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- legionseagle | "She was paid for it, therefore it's not art"
- An excellent counterpoint to that "it's more complicated" article about Fearless Girl Vs Charging Bull I linked to the other day.
- The Cover of How To Suppress Women's Writing by Joanna Russ
- ... which is worth bearing in mind while you read LegionsEagle's post above.
- The canvas data that proved to be spot on in Richmond suggests Labour could be in trouble in Manchester Gorton
- *cheers Jackie on*
- The list of 600+ companies with which PayPal might share your personal information
- There are plausible operational reasons for all of these (with the possible exception of those in group 7) but seeing them all together is quite terrifying...
- Everyone who watched Doctor Who now gay
- This is a bit of a bugger for us people who were happily bi and have now had our options artificially limited.
- It looks like you’re starting a new centre party. Would you like some help with that?
- Nick Barlow elucidates quite how hard a project this is
- The Ableist, Racist, Classist Underpinnings Of ‘Laziness’
- How William Shatner Betrayed Autistic People’s Trust
- I wish all neurotypical people who wish to advocate for autistic people would read this *coughcoughNormanLambcough*
- Anthropological field notes on the Liberal Democrat animal
- This is an old post that's been doing the rounds again lately, but worth linking to for this particular gem: "It always amuses me that party’s plans to increase diversity seem to consist, not of turning politics into something a sane human being might want to do, but in convincing working-class BME women that they too should make the kind of mad irrational ego-driven choices that white twentysomething childless middle-class men do."
- Where to Find the 2017 Hugo Finalists For Free Online
- An excellent resource for those of us impatiently awaiting our packets.
- Security Issue with Parliament Petitions Website
- Small, but worth knowing.
- miss_s_b | Potentially Spoilery Doctor Who Rumours and Speculation
- I posted Potentially Spoilery Doctor Who Rumours and Speculation to my dreamwidth blog
- UK 'no longer shaking off the adverse consequences of the Brexit vote'
- Prediction: it'll all be the fault of Foreigners, until there are no foreigners left, and then it'll be "remoaners" fault for Talking Britain Down.
- Kevin Esvelt could kill malaria – but he's not sure if he should
- Interesting on the ethical concerns of disease eradication
- Geena Davis on A League of Their Own and the fallacy of "this changes everything".
- I hate multiple page articles online but this is only two pages, and it's worth reading.
- Until we treat rapists as ordinary criminals we won’t stop them. CN for lots of rape discussion.
- Interesting article. I'm not totally convinced by it's arguments, if only because deterrence does not work without enforcement, and enforcement can never be 100%, but it's still interesting.
- One more thing on Fearless Girl Vs Charging Bull
- … and it's the one that seals it for me
- miss_s_b | in which I make a petard with which to hoist myself later
- This entry talks about the rumoured casting for the new Doctor and how unlikely I find the rumour, so it is potentially spoilery, but I don't think it is (that's how unlikely I find the rumour).
- gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 18th of April 2017
- All the Who news that's fit to print. Contains links to LOTS of potential spoilers, although the text of the entry is careful to avoid them.
- It can backfire when doctors make a show of their own healthy living
- If you sound like you'll be judgemental about fat people, fat people are less likely to want you as their doctor shock.
- miss_s_b | Political Twitter is Amazing at Times like This
- (waiting for the prime minister to make an unexpected announcement, that is)