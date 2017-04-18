 

The Blood is the Life for 18-04-2017

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 11:00 am
legionseagle | "She was paid for it, therefore it's not art"

An excellent counterpoint to that "it's more complicated" article about Fearless Girl Vs Charging Bull I linked to the other day.

The Cover of How To Suppress Women's Writing by Joanna Russ

... which is worth bearing in mind while you read LegionsEagle's post above.

The canvas data that proved to be spot on in Richmond suggests Labour could be in trouble in Manchester Gorton

*cheers Jackie on*

The list of 600+ companies with which PayPal might share your personal information

There are plausible operational reasons for all of these (with the possible exception of those in group 7) but seeing them all together is quite terrifying...

Everyone who watched Doctor Who now gay

This is a bit of a bugger for us people who were happily bi and have now had our options artificially limited.

It looks like you’re starting a new centre party. Would you like some help with that?

Nick Barlow elucidates quite how hard a project this is

The Ableist, Racist, Classist Underpinnings Of ‘Laziness’


How William Shatner Betrayed Autistic People’s Trust

I wish all neurotypical people who wish to advocate for autistic people would read this *coughcoughNormanLambcough*

Anthropological field notes on the Liberal Democrat animal

This is an old post that's been doing the rounds again lately, but worth linking to for this particular gem: "It always amuses me that party’s plans to increase diversity seem to consist, not of turning politics into something a sane human being might want to do, but in convincing working-class BME women that they too should make the kind of mad irrational ego-driven choices that white twentysomething childless middle-class men do."

Where to Find the 2017 Hugo Finalists For Free Online

An excellent resource for those of us impatiently awaiting our packets.

Security Issue with Parliament Petitions Website

Small, but worth knowing.

miss_s_b | Potentially Spoilery Doctor Who Rumours and Speculation

I posted Potentially Spoilery Doctor Who Rumours and Speculation to my dreamwidth blog

UK 'no longer shaking off the adverse consequences of the Brexit vote'

Prediction: it'll all be the fault of Foreigners, until there are no foreigners left, and then it'll be "remoaners" fault for Talking Britain Down.

Kevin Esvelt could kill malaria – but he's not sure if he should

Interesting on the ethical concerns of disease eradication

Geena Davis on A League of Their Own and the fallacy of "this changes everything".

I hate multiple page articles online but this is only two pages, and it's worth reading.

Until we treat rapists as ordinary criminals we won’t stop them. CN for lots of rape discussion.

Interesting article. I'm not totally convinced by it's arguments, if only because deterrence does not work without enforcement, and enforcement can never be 100%, but it's still interesting.

One more thing on Fearless Girl Vs Charging Bull

… and it's the one that seals it for me

miss_s_b | in which I make a petard with which to hoist myself later

This entry talks about the rumoured casting for the new Doctor and how unlikely I find the rumour, so it is potentially spoilery, but I don't think it is (that's how unlikely I find the rumour).

gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 18th of April 2017

All the Who news that's fit to print. Contains links to LOTS of potential spoilers, although the text of the entry is careful to avoid them.

It can backfire when doctors make a show of their own healthy living

If you sound like you'll be judgemental about fat people, fat people are less likely to want you as their doctor shock.

miss_s_b | Political Twitter is Amazing at Times like This

(waiting for the prime minister to make an unexpected announcement, that is)

