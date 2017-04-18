Why has May called a General Election now?Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 11:58 am
miss_s_b
I'm not convinced that it's to do with brexit, despite her speech. Labour have rubber-stamped or abstained on every single vote. She was getting brexit through with no trouble whatsoever, aside from noisy shouting from us and the SNP. Yes, she is gambling that Corbyn's crapness will give her a big majority. But it is a gamble; there's no certainties in politics.
There is one thing that's standing out to me, though... up to 20 tory MPs are under threat of prosecution. TMay has a working majority of 17. If even half of those look like successful prosecutions, that's potentially majority wiped out. TMay is going to know whether or not these MPs are guilty.
Calling an election now means that they won't be MPs by the time prosecutions go through. They'll quietly retire, and the news media will not pay as much attention to prosecutions of ex-MPs. The polls have the tories on a stonking lead. I think she's calculated it's worth the gamble. I'll say this for her: she's got massive brass balls. Whether that's enough... I hope it isn't.
I think I'm going to go for a bath...
The libdem is likely to be either our letting agent, or a mate of his - they're very weak in this constituency. And sadly, that's another reason I wouldn't vote for them in here.
You've got a non-Tory with a chance, tho, right?
The problem we have is S.Pembs - they're solidly, mindlessly Tory.
(and putting more effort into my duolingo Welsh lessons)
I really hate negative campaigning; problem is the evidence shows it works :(
What's been good is the emergence of the Herald group of newspapers - they're far more politically neutral, as they're not establishment in the way that Trinity Mirror or the CN's publishers are. And the evidence is that their circulation is improving, as they actually do Good Journalism.
