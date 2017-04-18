 

Note to Self:

Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 09:42 pm
miss_s_b: Vince Cable's happy face (Politics: Vince - happy face)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling exhausted
Having a big angry rant on twitter when you're literally drooping from tiredness after a long day's lib demmery including a branch meeting is not the most sensible thing to do...

Off to bed now, peeps. Laters.
Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 08:51 pm (UTC)
matgb: Artwork of 19th century upper class anarchist, text: MatGB (Default)
From: [personal profile] matgb
I said you should *email* Cathy silly moo ;-)

Love you, if you need help with contacts &c you know where I am

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 08:56 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Grateful)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you xx

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 09:04 pm (UTC)
angelofthenorth: (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
Well said!

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 09:30 pm (UTC)
flaviomatani: (lowflyingowls)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
Sometimes the rant _is_ necessary, though.

Date: Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 09:32 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel standing in front of the entrance to the London Eye pier (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
Good rant though :-)

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 12:19 am (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Love you. Thanks for doing good work.
Most Popular Tags