The Blood is the Life for 19-04-2017Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- miss_s_b | Why has May called a General Election now?
- I posted Why has May called a General Election now? to my dreamwidth blog
- ‘More politics? How absolutely f**king fantastic’, says Britain
- Here’s the Biggest Study Yet on Brain-Based Sex Differences
- Unsurprisingly most brains fall into the overlapping areas.
- Violence soars by 76% at Government's flagship prison that models itself on academy schools
- Stuff like this is why I'm a member of the Howard League for Prison Reform.
- House of lies | Milena Popova
- Milena's take on May's announcement is a strong (if depressing) one.
- Lib Dem Snap General Election Candidates
- Want to know who is running for the LDs in your area? Take a look here. At time of typing there's a queue for updates (I know James Baker for Halifax and Janet Battye for Calder Valley are waiting to be uploaded, for example).
- Jeremy Corbyn uncertain which way to vote in the forthcoming election
- Once more DavyWavy proves he is king of the dry Newsthump post
- Stephen Tall gives the Westminster Bubble-ite view on GE2017
- I think he's pretty much right about what this looks like from inside the bubble.
The rest of the country, however? I don't think any non-politicos think this is a good idea at all.
- Oh, Snap! General Election 2017 | Edinburgh Eye
- Reasonable analysis of where the parties currently stand.
- Brenda from Bristol, the new spokesperson for the average voter
- … and quite a lot of political activists and journos as well
- Calderdale Lib Dems: We are ready to fight a general election
- So there you go.
- Jeremy Corbyn To Oppose Automatic Reselection Of Labour MPs For General Election 2017, Sources Claim
- JFC what is he DOING???
- Exclusive: CPS considering charges against over 30 people including Tory MPs over expenses
- Oh well. Looks like calling a snap election isn't hiding this as effectively as they'd hoped.
- miss_s_b | Note to Self:
- The thing is, if I've not learned this stuff by now...
- miss_s_b | An open letter on the subject of Tim Farron's "homophobia" from the acting chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems
- in which I get rather cross about how the media is treating Our Glorious Leader
- gallifrey_times | GT for Wednesday the 19th of April 2017
- All the Who news that's fit to print, and some which isn't ;)