 

The Blood is the Life for 19-04-2017

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
miss_s_b | Why has May called a General Election now?
I posted Why has May called a General Election now? to my dreamwidth blog
‘More politics? How absolutely f**king fantastic’, says Britain
Here’s the Biggest Study Yet on Brain-Based Sex Differences
Unsurprisingly most brains fall into the overlapping areas.
Violence soars by 76% at Government's flagship prison that models itself on academy schools
Stuff like this is why I'm a member of the Howard League for Prison Reform.
House of lies | Milena Popova
Milena's take on May's announcement is a strong (if depressing) one.
Lib Dem Snap General Election Candidates
Want to know who is running for the LDs in your area? Take a look here. At time of typing there's a queue for updates (I know James Baker for Halifax and Janet Battye for Calder Valley are waiting to be uploaded, for example).
Jeremy Corbyn uncertain which way to vote in the forthcoming election
Once more DavyWavy proves he is king of the dry Newsthump post
Stephen Tall gives the Westminster Bubble-ite view on GE2017
I think he's pretty much right about what this looks like from inside the bubble. The rest of the country, however? I don't think any non-politicos think this is a good idea at all.
Oh, Snap! General Election 2017 | Edinburgh Eye
Reasonable analysis of where the parties currently stand.
Brenda from Bristol, the new spokesperson for the average voter
… and quite a lot of political activists and journos as well
Calderdale Lib Dems: We are ready to fight a general election
So there you go.
Jeremy Corbyn To Oppose Automatic Reselection Of Labour MPs For General Election 2017, Sources Claim
JFC what is he DOING???
Exclusive: CPS considering charges against over 30 people including Tory MPs over expenses
Oh well. Looks like calling a snap election isn't hiding this as effectively as they'd hoped.
miss_s_b | Note to Self:
The thing is, if I've not learned this stuff by now...
miss_s_b | An open letter on the subject of Tim Farron's "homophobia" from the acting chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems
in which I get rather cross about how the media is treating Our Glorious Leader
gallifrey_times | GT for Wednesday the 19th of April 2017
All the Who news that's fit to print, and some which isn't ;)
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags