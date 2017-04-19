On coalitions and the Lib DemsWednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:15 pm
miss_s_b
Lots and lots of partisan people who would probably be unlikely to vote Lib Dem anyway are saying things like
I couldn't ever vote Lib Dem; they won't rule out coalition with Labour/the Tories.
You all know me.
You all know I am not backwards in coming forwards, and will happily call a spade a spade.
I, personally, will not rule out voting for a coalition with either the Tories or Labour.
That's right. Even now, even in this poisoned, febrile atmosphere, I would do a deal with either the red devil or the deep blue sea.
To agree to a coalition with either of them, they would have to agree to the following three things, for me:
- No brexit. At all. It's completely stopped.
- STV for all elections from this day forth, no exceptions, no referendums, just implemented.
- Useless waste of space of a leader to be replaced.
We have learned from the coalition deal we voted through in all innocence last time, and I suspect that quite a lot of the party is a lot more cautious than it was.
So yeah, I'm not ruling out a coalition... but equally, I don't think it's very likely. Do you?
I wouldn't accept a lack of it, but I know others could live without.
I'm pretty sure that the top two are the minimum for most LDs though.
I would have another condition though -- that the "Revoke Article 50 and STV For All Elections (Except By-Elections Which Can Be AV) Bill" be *the very first bill passed by the Government*, that it be a confidence motion, and that no other business of any kind be allowed until it had passed. I'm not letting them pull the "we'll reform the Lords Real Soon Now" trick.
And yeah, I can't see Tories going for it... Labour I'm less sure...
Corbyn, on his voting record, I have a lot of respect for.
Corbyn, since he's been labour leader? Cthulhu no. I couldn't, in all conscience, vote for a coalition deal that involved him being PM.
The problem we have in the UK is the crushing pressure to create a government, That five days in 2010 were horrific. If we were more Belgian, and could discuss things properly, and worry less about time, it might be easier...
I just wish that we could have been public about what we were in favour of and what we were fighting against.
Tactical voting are a thing, and I know we signed off on some shitty things in coalition, but we kept the tories from doing a lot of what they are doing now.
Imagine what they will do with a massive majority.
If I was in an SNP/Labour marginal (which I'm totally not), I'd go SNP. YMMV. But I like Sturgeon, even if I disagree with her on a lot of stuff. Whereas Dugdale I wouldn't trust as far as I could throw Bradford.
Honestly, if you're actually taking an interest and voting? You got my blessing. It's more than many.
(as long as you're not voting tory, obvs)
- never being old
- never being poorly
- never being female
Oddly, to my certain knowledge she has voted tory at least once since then. And she's definitely a she...
no subjectDate: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 10:21 pm (UTC)