 

On coalitions and the Lib Dems

Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:15 pm
miss_s_b: (Politics: Democracy)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling grumpy
  • I can hear Doctor Who: Battlefield
Lots and lots of partisan people who would probably be unlikely to vote Lib Dem anyway are saying things like I couldn't ever vote Lib Dem; they won't rule out coalition with Labour/the Tories.

You all know me.
You all know I am not backwards in coming forwards, and will happily call a spade a spade.

I, personally, will not rule out voting for a coalition with either the Tories or Labour.

That's right. Even now, even in this poisoned, febrile atmosphere, I would do a deal with either the red devil or the deep blue sea.

To agree to a coalition with either of them, they would have to agree to the following three things, for me:
  1. No brexit. At all. It's completely stopped.

  2. STV for all elections from this day forth, no exceptions, no referendums, just implemented.

  3. Useless waste of space of a leader to be replaced.
Without all three of those conditions being met as an absolute minimum, I, personally, would not vote for coalition with either Labour or Tories. I'd also quite like there to be a lot of stuff about guaranteeing the rights of immigrants and disabled people, and stopping the shafting of the poor, but those three things are the absolute minimum of the contents of an agreement I would consider. And for a coalition to happen, we have to call a special conference and two thirds of the attendees have to vote in favour of the deal offered. I'm not the most typical Lib Dem, but I'm not so far from the mainstream that I think that more than two thirds of the party would opt for a lesser deal than that.

We have learned from the coalition deal we voted through in all innocence last time, and I suspect that quite a lot of the party is a lot more cautious than it was.

So yeah, I'm not ruling out a coalition... but equally, I don't think it's very likely. Do you?
This post has been tagged:
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 05:42 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel standing in front of the entrance to the London Eye pier (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
I'm less bothered about 3, but 1 & 2 for sure.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 05:47 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh the order is purposeful.
I wouldn't accept a lack of it, but I know others could live without.
I'm pretty sure that the top two are the minimum for most LDs though.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:02 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
3 would be necessary for me with the Tories, because she's evil, but not with Labour because he's well-meaning enough.
I would have another condition though -- that the "Revoke Article 50 and STV For All Elections (Except By-Elections Which Can Be AV) Bill" be *the very first bill passed by the Government*, that it be a confidence motion, and that no other business of any kind be allowed until it had passed. I'm not letting them pull the "we'll reform the Lords Real Soon Now" trick.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:33 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, my view is that those things have to be things that will actually happen, not vague nebulous things.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:22 pm (UTC)
ms_katonic: (Default)
From: [personal profile] ms_katonic
Know what, I'd go for a coalition on those terms too - can't see the Tories going for it though! Labour might well go for the first, possibly the second if they're desperate enough (they will be desperate) but 3 might be another story. Depends if enough people can persuade JC that the sacrifice might be worth it. With regards to Labour's internal rules, unless he dies or resigns, we can only get rid of him if someone stands against him in a leadership election and wins.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:29 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I did not know that about internal Labour rules.
And yeah, I can't see Tories going for it... Labour I'm less sure...

Corbyn, on his voting record, I have a lot of respect for.
Corbyn, since he's been labour leader? Cthulhu no. I couldn't, in all conscience, vote for a coalition deal that involved him being PM.

The problem we have in the UK is the crushing pressure to create a government, That five days in 2010 were horrific. If we were more Belgian, and could discuss things properly, and worry less about time, it might be easier...

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:29 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Also, things were Not Good under the coalition, but they were Not As Bad as they are now. Part of me would happily return to the Tory/Lib Dem coalition in favour of this.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 06:31 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, we didn't get everything we wanted by a long long way, but we were the leash on the mad dog.

I just wish that we could have been public about what we were in favour of and what we were fighting against.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 07:20 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
I admit I wouldn't vote LD in case they just made pals with the Tories again :(

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 07:27 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
That is your right and your privilege, and I am a liberal and would never take it from you BUT I would ask - only ask - that you look at your constituency.

Tactical voting are a thing, and I know we signed off on some shitty things in coalition, but we kept the tories from doing a lot of what they are doing now.

Imagine what they will do with a massive majority.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 07:29 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
I think mine's SNP v Labour anyway. Mainly it's just that it didn't *feel* like the Tories were on a leash when there was that coallition going on, they were still massively evil and whatnot.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 07:31 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I can understand that, and I bitched MASSIVELY about a lot of stuff we were doing.

If I was in an SNP/Labour marginal (which I'm totally not), I'd go SNP. YMMV. But I like Sturgeon, even if I disagree with her on a lot of stuff. Whereas Dugdale I wouldn't trust as far as I could throw Bradford.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 07:34 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
I'll probably go SNP again, because I like Nicola Sturgeon and because Labour have occasionally forgotten that their job is to actually oppose things that the Tories want.

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 07:40 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Trudat.

Honestly, if you're actually taking an interest and voting? You got my blessing. It's more than many.

(as long as you're not voting tory, obvs)

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 08:29 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
My dad explained that I am only allowed to vote Tory if it's to keep out the BNP :)

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 08:32 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
My mamma told me you should only ever vote tory if your life plan involves:

- never being old
- never being poorly
- never being female

Oddly, to my certain knowledge she has voted tory at least once since then. And she's definitely a she...

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 11:51 pm (UTC)
ggreig: (Default)
From: [personal profile] ggreig
You could also consider putting them explicitly last on your STV ballot in the council elections on 4th May. Although that looks like a vote "for" them, if you've ordered all the other candidates above them, it's actually a vote to prefer everyone else to them. (Any candidates you don't assign an order to, you're effectively abstaining on.)

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 11:58 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
OKay :)

Date: Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 10:21 pm (UTC)
wildeabandon: photo of me with wavy hair and gold lipstick (Default)
From: [personal profile] wildeabandon
Mmm. I personally would vote for a coalition for a lot less than that - basically, if I thought it would on balance be better for the country to do so, then I'd be willing to throw the party's long term future under a bus for it, but although I'm a liberal to the bone, I'll happily admit to being a fairweather lib dem, so I'm probably a lot less representative.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags