I couldn't ever vote Lib Dem; they won't rule out coalition with Labour/the Tories

No brexit. At all. It's completely stopped.

STV for all elections from this day forth, no exceptions, no referendums, just implemented.

Useless waste of space of a leader to be replaced.

Lots and lots of partisan people who would probably be unlikely to vote Lib Dem anyway are saying things likeYou all know me.You all know I am not backwards in coming forwards, and will happily call a spade a spade.I, personally, will not rule out voting for a coalition with either the Tories or Labour.That's right. Even now, even in this poisoned, febrile atmosphere, I would do a deal with either the red devil or the deep blue sea.To agree to a coalition with either of them, they would have to agree to the following three things, for me:Without all three of those conditions being met as an absolute minimum, I, personally, would not vote for coalition with either Labour or Tories. I'd also quite like there to be a lot of stuff about guaranteeing the rights of immigrants and disabled people, and stopping the shafting of the poor, but those three things are the absolute minimum of the contents of an agreement I would consider. And for a coalition to happen, we have to call a special conference and two thirds of the attendees have to vote in favour of the deal offered. I'm not the most typical Lib Dem, but I'm not so far from the mainstream that I think that more than two thirds of the party would opt for a lesser deal than that.We have learned from the coalition deal we voted through in all innocence last time, and I suspect that quite a lot of the party is a lot more cautious than it was.So yeah, I'm not ruling out a coalition... but equally, I don't think it's very likely. Do you?