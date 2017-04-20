 

Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:24 am
  • I'm feeling amazed
Holy shit, you guys...

My regular readership is not tiny. Yesterday was... impressive.
Most people looked at more than one post, too.
And links came from EVERYWHERE: obviously, twitter was by far the biggest source of links; Lib Dem Voice, HuffPo, and fellow LDs like Zoe O'Connell and Nick Barlow were also expected, but... Mumsnet? Two different Liverpool local websites? Outpost Gallifrey? And DuckDuckGo, which implies people were searching for me...

Genuinely kind of bowled over here.
Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:02 am (UTC)
Several of my friends shared it onwards to not-your-usual-readership. I imagine that happened in a lot of directions!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:05 am (UTC)
It would appear so, yes.
