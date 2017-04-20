The Blood is the Life for 20-04-2017Thursday, April 20th, 2017 11:00 am
- The issues of sin and legislation are not the same: Channel 4 revive their witchhunt of Tim Farron
- Interesting, from a non-Lib Dem Christian.
- An Open Letter On The Subject Of Tim Farron's 'Homophobia' | The Huffington Post
- In which I am HuffPoed:
- weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 15: Oats
- I've also posted this week's weekly food challenge
- These seats might prove important for tactical votes in the 2017 General Election
- Interesting list.
- How to Know If You've Sent a Horrible Tweet
- Interesting post on The Ratio, via ht
- Radical, liberal rental reforms are needed
- Interesting post. Not sure I agree with all of it, but food for thought, certainly.
- Could the Lib Dems win the snap election?
- Um... I hope so?
- One-way trip to Mars looking more attractive by the day
- I LOLed
- BBC & ITV want TV debates whether May appears or not
- Question is, what happens if Corbyn bottles it as well?
- miss_s_b | On coalitions and the Lib Dems
- In which I delineate why I refuse to rule out a coalition with either Labour or the Tories.
- John Pugh to stand down as an MP
- Presented without comment
- In which Daddy Alex is awesome. As usual.
- "You don’t have to give up.
You do have a choice. You can change direction. You don’t have to live with disappointment.
There is always a new day.
We’re in league with the future. Join us."
JFC, but what a turn of phrase that boy has...
- Bob Marshall-Andrews has defected to the lib dems. Here's why I'm scared.
- um, PLEASED, I mean PLEASED. (via Nick Barlow)
- Tim Farron says he doesn't believe being gay is a sin
- Hopefully this should be the last word on this. I LOVE that he explicitly brings the trans stuff up when asked about "equal" marriage, too.
- Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser
- This could be interesting
- Empty chair more likely to answer questions than Theresa May
