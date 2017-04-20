 

The Blood is the Life for 20-04-2017

Thursday, April 20th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
The issues of sin and legislation are not the same: Channel 4 revive their witchhunt of Tim Farron
Interesting, from a non-Lib Dem Christian.
An Open Letter On The Subject Of Tim Farron's 'Homophobia' | The Huffington Post
In which I am HuffPoed:
weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 15: Oats
I've also posted this week's weekly food challenge
These seats might prove important for tactical votes in the 2017 General Election
Interesting list.
How to Know If You've Sent a Horrible Tweet
Interesting post on The Ratio, via ht
Radical, liberal rental reforms are needed
Interesting post. Not sure I agree with all of it, but food for thought, certainly.
Could the Lib Dems win the snap election?
Um... I hope so?
One-way trip to Mars looking more attractive by the day
I LOLed
BBC & ITV want TV debates whether May appears or not
Question is, what happens if Corbyn bottles it as well?
miss_s_b | On coalitions and the Lib Dems
In which I delineate why I refuse to rule out a coalition with either Labour or the Tories.
John Pugh to stand down as an MP
Presented without comment
In which Daddy Alex is awesome. As usual.
"You don’t have to give up. You do have a choice. You can change direction. You don’t have to live with disappointment. There is always a new day. We’re in league with the future. Join us." JFC, but what a turn of phrase that boy has...
Bob Marshall-Andrews has defected to the lib dems. Here's why I'm scared.
um, PLEASED, I mean PLEASED. (via Nick Barlow)
Tim Farron says he doesn't believe being gay is a sin
Hopefully this should be the last word on this. I LOVE that he explicitly brings the trans stuff up when asked about "equal" marriage, too.
Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser
This could be interesting
Empty chair more likely to answer questions than Theresa May
gallifrey_times | GT for Thursday the 20th of April 2017
Today's Who News, views, and increasing numbers of podcasts.
Most Popular Tags