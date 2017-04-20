 

An explanation of my colour scheme, and a fix for those who don't like it.

Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:45 am
miss_s_b: (Blogging: Mod hat)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
More than one person yesterday mentioned a dislike of my colour scheme. The word "Geocities" was uttered. I am not unaware that everywhere else on the internet is bright white with lots of free space, and that my colour scheme might be seen as undesirable, so I thought I ought to explain (especially for non-LJ/DW users) why it is as it is:

If you use Dreamwidth (or any other code fork of LJ) your blog is not just your blog; it is also a social network and an RSS reader. Look up at the top right of any page on my blog, you'll see "what I am reading" - it does what it says on the link. It is my reading page.

If, like me, you suffer from crippling migraines, which can easily be triggered by looking at lots of bright white screens, this is a positive boon. It means that you can set up your style to be as restful and brain-kind as possible for you and it doesn't matter for any other DW or LJ user, because they have done the same. Dark purple on black, for me, means I can spend a lot, lot longer looking at the screen before it starts to hurt. I always have twitter/tweetdeck on Night Mode when I look at it, and Lib Dem Voice has a dark theme because I asked for it; pretty much every other blog or website I read regularly, I read on my reading page here.

However, I am aware that lots of people really like looking at bright white screens, and find them much easier to read. If this is you, you can add "?style=light" to the end of any url on Dreamwidth (not just my blog, any Dreamwidth url) to get a black text on white screen colour scheme. It makes the landing page of my blog look like this. And, as [personal profile] sfred points out below, if you're a Dreamwidth user yourself, you can add "?style=mine" and everything looks absolutely optimal for your own preferences!

I hope that helps :)
Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:34 am (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
...and if you're a Dreamwidth user yourself, you can add "?style=mine" and everything looks absolutely optimal for your own preferences!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:39 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Good point, I shall edit that in :)

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:42 am (UTC)
makamu: (Default)
From: [personal profile] makamu
I was aware of this code, but I just wanted to thank you for making your blog so welcoming to DW newbies :)

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:45 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: I Rule)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh, no worries. I remember what it was like when I migrated from LJ and everything was new and different; it must be even weirder for people who have never used either.

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:48 am (UTC)
makamu: (Default)
From: [personal profile] makamu
Oh, I can only imagine what it's like when you are a refugee from a more mainstream social network.

BTW: Icon love!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 10:55 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Heh I'm a bit of an icon magpie; that one is one of [personal profile] lizbee's
