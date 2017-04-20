Off to meet the beebThursday, April 20th, 2017 03:34 pm
miss_s_b
I'm on my way to Morley to be on radio 5 live's drive time discussion show. I'm a radio 4 girl through and through, so not sure what'll happen. Hopefully won't embarrass myself TOO badly…
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:38 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:40 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:41 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:42 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:42 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:47 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:47 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:55 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 03:06 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 03:47 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 05:11 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 05:49 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 06:15 pm (UTC)