 

Off to meet the beeb

Thursday, April 20th, 2017 03:34 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
I'm on my way to Morley to be on radio 5 live's drive time discussion show. I'm a radio 4 girl through and through, so not sure what'll happen. Hopefully won't embarrass myself TOO badly…
Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:38 pm (UTC)
angelofthenorth: (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
Good luck. You'll be fabulous

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:40 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel standing in front of the entrance to the London Eye pier (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
Woooooo

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:41 pm (UTC)
strange_complex: (Fortuna coin)
From: [personal profile] strange_complex
Awesome and good luck! :-)

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:42 pm (UTC)
makamu: (Default)
From: [personal profile] makamu
Good luck!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:42 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Good luck!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:47 pm (UTC)
nadriel: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nadriel
Hope all goes well!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:47 pm (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
Good luck!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 02:55 pm (UTC)
el_staplador: (Default)
From: [personal profile] el_staplador
Good luck!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 03:06 pm (UTC)
wildeabandon: photo of me with wavy hair and gold lipstick (Default)
From: [personal profile] wildeabandon
Knock 'em dead!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 03:47 pm (UTC)
legionseagle: (Default)
From: [personal profile] legionseagle
All the best of luck!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 05:11 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
Best of luck!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 05:49 pm (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: (Maximillian)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
Hope that it went well!

Date: Thursday, April 20th, 2017 06:15 pm (UTC)
andrewducker: (Default)
From: [personal profile] andrewducker
I hope it went well, and you knocked them dead!
