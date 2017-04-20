So, yeah, I was on the radio earlier...Thursday, April 20th, 2017 08:48 pm
miss_s_b
... if you want to listen to me, load up this show on BBC iPlayer (I think you have to be in the UK). I am in a group discussion for the last half hour, so two and a half hours in. Fellow Lib Dems might want to start at about one hour 45 minutes, though, because my lovely regional chair, the fabulous Stewart Golton was on at that point, and I thought he was rather good.
I... don't think I did too badly. I could have done better. I'm glad I got the dig in about Niggle Farridge though :)
It all felt very good-natured, despite our areas of disagreement (we'd all had half an hour or so to get to know each other first). And Nicky the Entrepreneur and Heather the charity CEO and I are now following each other on twitter and plotting going for a jar together at some point. AND I recced the pub on Dewsbury station to the producers of the show on their way home; I hope they enjoyed it. I mean, if you're GOING to be waiting for a TPE at Dewsbury, it'd be rude not to...
Thank you to everyone who wished me good luck earlier. It really is much appreciated.
