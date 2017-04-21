 

Right, fellow Who fans

Friday, April 21st, 2017 10:21 am
miss_s_b: (Mood: Kill me)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling busy
[community profile] gallifrey_times went away for a long while, but since I've managed an issue per day all week, I think I can confidently say that it's back.
  • If you are a Who fan who wants a daily shot of news and reviews and links to fanworks, please subscribe. We're a bit like Who Daily on LJ (although we explicitly try not to tread on their toes - there was a time when I was a back up for Who Daily as well as doing GT and I still have a lot of affection for them).

  • If you're a Who fan who does fic, or reviews, or art, or vids, or podcasts, or any other content you want promoting to other Who fans? please request to be added to our watch list - I'd really REALLY love to have more Dreamwidth-hosted content on there.
(X-posted from [site community profile] dw_community_promo)
