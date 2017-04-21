 

The Blood is the Life for 21-04-2017

Friday, April 21st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
KP Hula Hoops v Aldi Snackrites: why it can be tricky to tell the difference
miss_s_b | An explanation of my colour scheme, and a fix for those who don't like it.
I posted An explanation of my colour scheme, and a fix for those who don't like it. to my dreamwidth blog
I’m Fluent In 5 Computer Languages. Why Can’t I Switch Off The Bedside Light In A Marriott?
Or, why hotel rooms should be designed by drunk people.
Hang out with a hologram of Sir David Attenborough thanks to Sky VR
On the one hand, this has had the greasy fingers of Murdoch on it.
On the other, LOOKIT THE ADORABLE PHOTO OF GRANDAD DAVID USING A VR HELMET <3 <3
Who will win the general election? Shock Daily Star poll has Lib Dems on over 50% (warning: autoplaying video)
On the one hand, it's a comic, er, I mean, newspaper's poll of it's online readership.
On the other, who knew the readers of the Daily Star were so liberally inclined?
Could the Lib Dems really beat Labour Brexiter Kate Hoey in Vauxhall?
Anything is possible...
A Woman Who Begged For 50p Was Sentenced To Six Months In Prison In A Hearing Where She Had No Lawyer
Because JUSTICE. FFS.
Tactical voting to beat the Tories: does the maths equal a coalition?
"In summary: even if a progressive coalition made any sort of political sense in a reality where Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon would have to prop up a guy who can’t even claim a majority of his own MPs; it would require a polling error unlike anything we’ve ever seen combined with literally an act of God for it to work."
miss_s_b | Off to meet the beeb
I posted Off to meet the beeb to my dreamwidth blog
EU leader: UK would be welcomed back if voters overturn Brexit
Vote Lib Dem!
'Theresa May won't do live TV debate because Tories are scared of Tim Farron'
WARNING: Contains both Paul Staines AND Julia Hartley-Brewer
Lesbians with unusually large vegetables
Ahhhh blogging
Who should I vote for? There’s (not) an app for that.
An old post, but still very much applicable. For one thing, I've never tried a single one of these that doesn't get several lib dem policies dead wrong, and it's not like our policies are nebulous and unknown.
Torching the Modern-Day Library of Alexandria - The Atlantic
JFC intellectual property law is sometimes entirely counterproductive
In 1975, Newsweek Predicted A New Ice Age. We’re Still Living with the Consequences.
YAY Newsweek, fuel for climate change deniers to this day
When people ask, “How can I tell if someone is disabled or just lazy?” I think about my parents.
Please read this.
Six of the best cheeses from Yorkshire
Cheeeeeeeeeeeeeese om nom nom
'Why I hacked the government' - BBC News (video)
Warning! Contains Humpty.
miss_s_b | So, yeah, I was on the radio earlier...
In which I report back on having been on BBC radio 5 Live Drive
Instagram Photo: Doggies, snuggling, one under duvet, one on top.
gallifrey_times | GT for Friday the 21st of April 2017
I think the stuff about record store day is the most exciting news today :)
