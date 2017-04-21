The Blood is the Life for 21-04-2017Friday, April 21st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- KP Hula Hoops v Aldi Snackrites: why it can be tricky to tell the difference
- miss_s_b | An explanation of my colour scheme, and a fix for those who don't like it.
- I posted An explanation of my colour scheme, and a fix for those who don't like it. to my dreamwidth blog
- I’m Fluent In 5 Computer Languages. Why Can’t I Switch Off The Bedside Light In A Marriott?
- Or, why hotel rooms should be designed by drunk people.
- Hang out with a hologram of Sir David Attenborough thanks to Sky VR
- On the one hand, this has had the greasy fingers of Murdoch on it.
On the other, LOOKIT THE ADORABLE PHOTO OF GRANDAD DAVID USING A VR HELMET <3 <3
- Who will win the general election? Shock Daily Star poll has Lib Dems on over 50% (warning: autoplaying video)
- On the one hand, it's a comic, er, I mean, newspaper's poll of it's online readership.
On the other, who knew the readers of the Daily Star were so liberally inclined?
- Could the Lib Dems really beat Labour Brexiter Kate Hoey in Vauxhall?
- Anything is possible...
- A Woman Who Begged For 50p Was Sentenced To Six Months In Prison In A Hearing Where She Had No Lawyer
- Because JUSTICE. FFS.
- Tactical voting to beat the Tories: does the maths equal a coalition?
- "In summary: even if a progressive coalition made any sort of political sense in a reality where Tim Farron and Nicola Sturgeon would have to prop up a guy who can’t even claim a majority of his own MPs; it would require a polling error unlike anything we’ve ever seen combined with literally an act of God for it to work."
- miss_s_b | Off to meet the beeb
- I posted Off to meet the beeb to my dreamwidth blog
- EU leader: UK would be welcomed back if voters overturn Brexit
- Vote Lib Dem!
- 'Theresa May won't do live TV debate because Tories are scared of Tim Farron'
- WARNING: Contains both Paul Staines AND Julia Hartley-Brewer
- Lesbians with unusually large vegetables
- Ahhhh blogging
- Who should I vote for? There’s (not) an app for that.
- An old post, but still very much applicable. For one thing, I've never tried a single one of these that doesn't get several lib dem policies dead wrong, and it's not like our policies are nebulous and unknown.
- Torching the Modern-Day Library of Alexandria - The Atlantic
- JFC intellectual property law is sometimes entirely counterproductive
- In 1975, Newsweek Predicted A New Ice Age. We’re Still Living with the Consequences.
- YAY Newsweek, fuel for climate change deniers to this day
- When people ask, “How can I tell if someone is disabled or just lazy?” I think about my parents.
- Please read this.
- Six of the best cheeses from Yorkshire
- Cheeeeeeeeeeeeeese om nom nom
- 'Why I hacked the government' - BBC News (video)
- Warning! Contains Humpty.
- miss_s_b | So, yeah, I was on the radio earlier...
- In which I report back on having been on BBC radio 5 Live Drive
- Instagram Photo: Doggies, snuggling, one under duvet, one on top.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Friday the 21st of April 2017
- I think the stuff about record store day is the most exciting news today :)