The Blood is the Life for 22-04-2017Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Why Theresa May should scare you
- This is a blogged version of a tweet thread, and it shows in the formatting. HOWEVER, the points made in it are extremely important.
- It's saddening that gay men will unnecessarily endure suffering because of delays in making PrEP available
- Srsly, this is one of the biggest stains on Hunt's stewardship of the NHS - and I say this despite knowing about lots and lots of other Hunt cock-ups and cruelties.
- Gay men detained in Chechnya give accounts of abuse, electrocution
- CN up the wazoo for this one. There's a video as well as text, if you can stomach it. Am glad my leader has been unequivocal in his condemnation of this
- 53 men arrested in Nigeria for celebrating same-sex wedding
- Selfies could make election voting 'more accessible', app makers say
- As the people who know about voting tech say: "Secure, anonymous, verifiable: pick two"
I'm as techloving as anyone, and I'm glad we still have paper ballots in the UK.
- Conservatives warn they ‘could lose’ UK general election
- Oh, POLITICS.
- Accomplished female scientists often overlooked, study shows: Conference organizers invite male speakers over equally qualified women
- This is my face of not-surprise
- I ATE THREE EGGS EVERY SINGLE MORNING FOR A WEEK - HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED
- This post was a genuine surprise to me.
- Marisa Bate BP Portrait Award's "all-female line-up" is not what you might expect
- *headdesk headdesk headdesk*
*headdesk*
*headfuckingdesk*
- The Government Is Issuing New Guidelines To Tackle "Damaging" Dress Codes
- This is most welcome. A sign that even a solo tory government can do good things.
- Yvette Cooper moves into favourite slot as Corbyn’s successor
- Yvette Cooper... who mostly came across my radar when she was shadow home sec by saying (and I paraphrase) "Theresa May's horrific authoritarianism is bad and wrong because it's not horrific and authoritarian enough!"
- Naked blue people took over Hull. And it's gloriously NSFW
- My favourite is the chap in the wheelchair
- I read Bound (Alex Verus, #8) - here's my review on Goodreads
- Jennie Rigg (Brighouse, WYorks, The United Kingdom)’s review of Bound
- I read Bound (Alex Verus, #8) - here's my review on Goodreads
- Now the Electoral Commission orders an investigation into LeaveEU’s referendum finances
- Canada strengthens net neutrality rules as US prepares to gut them
- 10+ Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Pets With Kids
- I nearly hurt myself laughing at the one that looks like Roxy cosplaying Christina Aguilera
- Instagram photo: Believe it or not, this is a sleeping face. Spike says night night.
- cjwatson | Liberal Democrat coalition rules
- In which CJWatson explains in very clear terms exactly how unlikely a Tory/LD coalition is in the event of a hung parliament
- Eric Pickles to stand down as an MP
- Happy days are here again
The skies above are clear again
So let's sing a song of cheer again
Happy days are here again
- Peter Black: Corbyn gets a lesson in devolution and Welsh Lib Dem policy successes
- Wales is enjoying itself so far this election.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 22nd of April 2017
- Lots of casting rumours swirling today
- Former British Ambassador points out Theresa May's election platform is identical to the BNP's in 2005
- Yup, this election is going to get NASTY...