 

The Blood is the Life for 22-04-2017

Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Why Theresa May should scare you
This is a blogged version of a tweet thread, and it shows in the formatting. HOWEVER, the points made in it are extremely important.
It's saddening that gay men will unnecessarily endure suffering because of delays in making PrEP available
Srsly, this is one of the biggest stains on Hunt's stewardship of the NHS - and I say this despite knowing about lots and lots of other Hunt cock-ups and cruelties.
Gay men detained in Chechnya give accounts of abuse, electrocution
CN up the wazoo for this one. There's a video as well as text, if you can stomach it. Am glad my leader has been unequivocal in his condemnation of this
53 men arrested in Nigeria for celebrating same-sex wedding
Selfies could make election voting 'more accessible', app makers say
As the people who know about voting tech say: "Secure, anonymous, verifiable: pick two" I'm as techloving as anyone, and I'm glad we still have paper ballots in the UK.
Conservatives warn they ‘could lose’ UK general election
Oh, POLITICS.
Accomplished female scientists often overlooked, study shows: Conference organizers invite male speakers over equally qualified women
This is my face of not-surprise
I ATE THREE EGGS EVERY SINGLE MORNING FOR A WEEK - HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED
This post was a genuine surprise to me.
Marisa Bate BP Portrait Award's "all-female line-up" is not what you might expect
*headdesk headdesk headdesk* *headdesk* *headfuckingdesk*
The Government Is Issuing New Guidelines To Tackle "Damaging" Dress Codes
This is most welcome. A sign that even a solo tory government can do good things.
Yvette Cooper moves into favourite slot as Corbyn’s successor
Yvette Cooper... who mostly came across my radar when she was shadow home sec by saying (and I paraphrase) "Theresa May's horrific authoritarianism is bad and wrong because it's not horrific and authoritarian enough!"
Naked blue people took over Hull. And it's gloriously NSFW
My favourite is the chap in the wheelchair
Twitter
I read Bound (Alex Verus, #8) - here's my review on Goodreads
Jennie Rigg (Brighouse, WYorks, The United Kingdom)’s review of Bound
I read Bound (Alex Verus, #8) - here's my review on Goodreads
Now the Electoral Commission orders an investigation into LeaveEU’s referendum finances
Canada strengthens net neutrality rules as US prepares to gut them
10+ Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Leave Your Pets With Kids
I nearly hurt myself laughing at the one that looks like Roxy cosplaying Christina Aguilera
Instagram
Instagram photo: Believe it or not, this is a sleeping face. Spike says night night.
cjwatson | Liberal Democrat coalition rules
In which CJWatson explains in very clear terms exactly how unlikely a Tory/LD coalition is in the event of a hung parliament
Eric Pickles to stand down as an MP
Happy days are here again The skies above are clear again So let's sing a song of cheer again Happy days are here again
Peter Black: Corbyn gets a lesson in devolution and Welsh Lib Dem policy successes
Wales is enjoying itself so far this election.
gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 22nd of April 2017
Lots of casting rumours swirling today
Former British Ambassador points out Theresa May's election platform is identical to the BNP's in 2005
Yup, this election is going to get NASTY...
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags