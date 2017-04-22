miss_s_b
Unless this is the first entry of mine you've read, you'll know that I am active in politics.
You will also know that I am active in a lot of geekeries (Doctor Who, obvs, but lots of others too).
The thing about both of those things is that they can sometimes cause a teeny tiny slight amount of stress to enter one's life. If I get stressy, one of my main ways of destressing is to look at Cute Doggy Pictures. A clear majority of the Instagram accounts I follow are hounds of various stripes, and a healthy smattering of the Twitters I follow are doggies too. @arthurwhippet and @smiththewhippet are two of them. I've been following these two for a while. They live together, with some humans obvs, and are utterly adorable. I mean, who can look at Arthur's excitement about a flat rugby ball and not feel all squishy inside?
This morning I was leafing through twitter, and the following tweet caught my eye:
It turned out that my politics world and my cute doggies world had collided with some force. My friend April even got to pet Smith and Arthur and their friend Ziggy! I've never met Arthur and Smith in real life, only on twitter, so I am quite jealous of April for that. And it appears I am not along in thinking that doggies are more exciting than party leaders.
If you, too, think that doggies are better than politics, you may wish to follow @arthurwhippet and @smiththewhippet on twitter as well.
(why yes, this post really was just an extended and belated Follow Friday post O;) )
A tale of 2 leaders; May talks at a group of constituents and orders 'no questions', Tim Farron chats to the passing public in Manchester.I'm pretty sure the use of the words
tweet by @TammRehgallag (Matt Gallagher)
atand
towere very deliberate in that tweet. Attached to the tweet are two pictures. One picture is of Theresa May, looking shouty and authoritarian and offputting. The other is of a nice lady with pretty hair and a fab coat talking to Tim Farron. She was walking some dogs in the picture. I did a double take at the dogs. Hang on... I know those dogs!
