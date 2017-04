Bill continues to be an utter delight



"Food sexism still exists in the future then? Is this the future for blokes?"



BOWIE QUOTE! The doctor sees a bunch of Ashes and then says "I am happy; I hope you're happy too." DAMN this thing has LAYERS.



The dead lady looking just like the high priest of the cats in s1 of Red Dwarf



Bill skewering the Doctor on his hero complex!



"You're the best tutor!" *grin*



The whole concept of the city of robots who want to make you happy was a fresh-ish take on a thing that goes back a long way. I was thinking especially of Genua under Lily Weatherwax.



Mostly, though, it's Bill. I am deeply, desperately in love with Bill. She's just fab.

OMG you guys, Doctor Who was good TWO WEEKS RUNNING! Especially given that FCB's episode last time was a bit pants, I wasn't expecting much of this, but... I liked it :)