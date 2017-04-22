 

Smile: Initial reaction

Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:15 pm
miss_s_b:
[personal profile] miss_s_b
OMG you guys, Doctor Who was good TWO WEEKS RUNNING!

Especially given that FCB's episode last time was a bit pants, I wasn't expecting much of this, but... I liked it :)
  • Bill continues to be an utter delight

  • "Food sexism still exists in the future then? Is this the future for blokes?"

  • BOWIE QUOTE! The doctor sees a bunch of Ashes and then says "I am happy; I hope you're happy too." DAMN this thing has LAYERS.

  • The dead lady looking just like the high priest of the cats in s1 of Red Dwarf

  • Bill skewering the Doctor on his hero complex!

  • "You're the best tutor!" *grin*

  • The whole concept of the city of robots who want to make you happy was a fresh-ish take on a thing that goes back a long way. I was thinking especially of Genua under Lily Weatherwax.

  • Mostly, though, it's Bill. I am deeply, desperately in love with Bill. She's just fab.


Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 07:37 pm (UTC)
haggis: (Default)
From: [personal profile] haggis
The first part made me think of this short story https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/It%27s_a_Good_Life

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 07:38 pm (UTC)
haggis: (Default)
From: [personal profile] haggis
Also - Yay Bill!

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 07:43 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Cthulhu the Six!Fan)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I've not read that one, but yes, there does seem to be a parallel.

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 07:50 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Twilight Zone adapted it a couple of times.

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 07:49 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Oh, good call. I was thinking more of a cross between Ark in Soace and Happiness Patrol. One of the side effects of Who having lasted 54 years and 828 episodes - it can cannibalise itself and the vast majority of the audience won't notice.

Vague spoiler warning for here on.

Love the relationship between Doctor and Bill and loves the first 30 minutes or so which were just the two of them exploring and working out what had happened. Can't help but think I would have preferred more of that and leave the colonists waking up until after the problem had been solved because, frankly, they weren't terribly interesting and didn't really serve any purpose other than needing to be saved.

Overall, not quite as good as last week, although that's really just down to a slightly functional last 10 minutes or so.

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 07:52 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, I thought the colonists were a bit meh, but I loved Bill so much that I don't care. Unequivocal companion love has been missing for SO long...

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:02 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
And yeah, lots of people are saying Happiness patrol, but there was no Helen A crying over her doggie, so...

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:12 pm (UTC)
karohemd: by LJ user gothindulgence (Default)
From: [personal profile] karohemd
Help an observant viewer, who was the boy and why did the Doctor have a hologram of him?

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:16 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Blogging: Internet forever!!)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
He was the first cryopod to open (they triggered the pods opening by going into the ship)

His mum was Rani-From-SJA's-Mum who died in the pre-credit sequence; The Doctor found her necklace when he was wandering through the city and picked it up. It was her hologram of her son, like you or I might keep a picture of a loved one in a locket.
Edited Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:18 pm (UTC)

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:21 pm (UTC)
karohemd: by LJ user gothindulgence (Default)
From: [personal profile] karohemd
I obviously missed the beginning. Will have to watch again. Thanks!

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:24 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
No probs! I am thinking of watching Happiness Patrol inna bit

Date: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:32 pm (UTC)
eruvadhril: (rock on cyberman)
From: [personal profile] eruvadhril
Ah, I knew I recognised her from something and I was -sure- it was Who, but couldn't put my finger on it.
