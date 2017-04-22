Smile: Initial reactionSaturday, April 22nd, 2017 08:15 pm
miss_s_b
OMG you guys, Doctor Who was good TWO WEEKS RUNNING!
Especially given that FCB's episode last time was a bit pants, I wasn't expecting much of this, but... I liked it :)
- Bill continues to be an utter delight
- "Food sexism still exists in the future then? Is this the future for blokes?"
- BOWIE QUOTE! The doctor sees a bunch of Ashes and then says "I am happy; I hope you're happy too." DAMN this thing has LAYERS.
- The dead lady looking just like the high priest of the cats in s1 of Red Dwarf
- Bill skewering the Doctor on his hero complex!
- "You're the best tutor!" *grin*
- The whole concept of the city of robots who want to make you happy was a fresh-ish take on a thing that goes back a long way. I was thinking especially of Genua under Lily Weatherwax.
- Mostly, though, it's Bill. I am deeply, desperately in love with Bill. She's just fab.
Vague spoiler warning for here on.
Love the relationship between Doctor and Bill and loves the first 30 minutes or so which were just the two of them exploring and working out what had happened. Can't help but think I would have preferred more of that and leave the colonists waking up until after the problem had been solved because, frankly, they weren't terribly interesting and didn't really serve any purpose other than needing to be saved.
Overall, not quite as good as last week, although that's really just down to a slightly functional last 10 minutes or so.
His mum was Rani-From-SJA's-Mum who died in the pre-credit sequence; The Doctor found her necklace when he was wandering through the city and picked it up. It was her hologram of her son, like you or I might keep a picture of a loved one in a locket.
