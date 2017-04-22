New Twitter Muting PolicySaturday, April 22nd, 2017 09:32 pm
miss_s_b
There's an election on.
I tweet about politics.
I have over 3000 followers, and several of them RT me on occasion.
This all means that I quite regularly attract... People who wish to engage in debate. Some of them in a less than friendly manner.
Now, sometimes, these people are just asking a question. And sometimes, when I answer their question they say "oo, I didn't know that! Thanks!" and we both carry on our merry way after a positive interaction.
Sometimes they are just outright hostile or insulting, and those people I mute straight away.
Sometimes though... Sometimes they are asking a question in the hopes of trapping me, or pissing me off, or just wasting my time. So I answer their initial question, and then they say "yeah but..." and bring up something unrelated, but still opposing, or they build a straw man (or a battalion of straw men), or employ any number of other tactics designed to irritate me.
Life is too damn short for people like that.
Therefore, from today, I have instituted a Three Strikes and You're Out policy for twitter. If you ask me a question, and you respond with "yeah but...", I'll answer. If you respond to the second answer with "yeah but..." then I will know that you are not debating in good faith, you're trying to irritate me and/or waste my time, and I will simply mute you.
Like I said, life is too short. I confidently expect lots of "yeah but..." replies to this post, btw...
I tweet about politics.
I have over 3000 followers, and several of them RT me on occasion.
This all means that I quite regularly attract... People who wish to engage in debate. Some of them in a less than friendly manner.
Now, sometimes, these people are just asking a question. And sometimes, when I answer their question they say "oo, I didn't know that! Thanks!" and we both carry on our merry way after a positive interaction.
Sometimes they are just outright hostile or insulting, and those people I mute straight away.
Sometimes though... Sometimes they are asking a question in the hopes of trapping me, or pissing me off, or just wasting my time. So I answer their initial question, and then they say "yeah but..." and bring up something unrelated, but still opposing, or they build a straw man (or a battalion of straw men), or employ any number of other tactics designed to irritate me.
Life is too damn short for people like that.
Therefore, from today, I have instituted a Three Strikes and You're Out policy for twitter. If you ask me a question, and you respond with "yeah but...", I'll answer. If you respond to the second answer with "yeah but..." then I will know that you are not debating in good faith, you're trying to irritate me and/or waste my time, and I will simply mute you.
Like I said, life is too short. I confidently expect lots of "yeah but..." replies to this post, btw...
no subjectDate: Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 09:09 pm (UTC)