I'm feeling grumpy

I can hear Whatever is on radio 4 that I'm not really listening to

There's an election on.

I tweet about politics.

I have over 3000 followers, and several of them RT me on occasion.



This all means that I quite regularly attract... People who wish to engage in debate. Some of them in a less than friendly manner.



Now, sometimes, these people are just asking a question. And sometimes, when I answer their question they say "oo, I didn't know that! Thanks!" and we both carry on our merry way after a positive interaction.



Sometimes they are just outright hostile or insulting, and those people I mute straight away.



Sometimes though... Sometimes they are asking a question in the hopes of trapping me, or pissing me off, or just wasting my time. So I answer their initial question, and then they say "yeah but..." and bring up something unrelated, but still opposing, or they build a straw man (or a battalion of straw men) , or employ any number of other tactics designed to irritate me.



Life is too damn short for people like that.



Therefore, from today, I have instituted a Three Strikes and You're Out policy for twitter. If you ask me a question, and you respond with "yeah but...", I'll answer. If you respond to the second answer with "yeah but..." then I will know that you are not debating in good faith, you're trying to irritate me and/or waste my time, and I will simply mute you.



Like I said, life is too short. I confidently expect lots of "yeah but..." replies to this post, btw...