 

The Blood is the Life for 23-04-2017

Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b

Borussia Dortmund bombs: 'Speculator' charged with bus attack - BBC News
Copying [personal profile] andrewducker's comment on this: "Now, I'm not saying all capitalists are to blame, but why have the leaders of the capitalist community not condemned this action by one of their members?"
Chechnya’s president ‘vows to eliminate gay population by the end of May’
You know those gay (and bi) people he said didn't exist only a couple of weeks ago? Well, he's going to eliminate them anyway.
miss_s_b | When Worlds Collide, said George Pal to his Bride, I'm going to give you some terrible thrills
In which I discuss the collision of my politics world and my doggy-loving world
I read Dead Beat (Kate Brannigan, #1) by Val McDermid - here's my review on Goodreads
(tl;dr: I liked it, but it's not the best Val I've read)
miss_s_b | Doctor Who: Smile: Initial reaction
Spoiler: I liked it.
Tim Farron’s pledge to voters: Lib Dems won’t make coalition deals
I think he's grasped the mood of the party, bless him, and how unlikely we are to vote for anything short of no brexit, STV for all elections, and a libby bird on every house.
Still, saying we won't do a deal under ANY circumstances leaves us a BIT of a hostage to fortune...
miss_s_b | New Twitter Muting Policy
I posted New Twitter Muting Policy to my dreamwidth blog
A hasty election before Britain sees the hard truth of Brexit
This appears to be the prevailing theory about why May called the election. I'm sticking to "before the CPS wiped out her majority", personally.
DW Assistance: siderea: Welcome Back to Social Journaling
A very long and detailed post about how to make the most of Dreamwidth when you're used to Facebook
DW assistance: ironymaiden's homemade push notifications
This post gives you instructions on how to get app-style push notifications for DW, should you want such horrors to occur
Rest In Peace, Sir Terry Pratchett: A Guide To Escape From Escapism
I was reminded of this by Nick Spencer's comments on twitter recently.
(If you don't know who Nick Spencer is, he's the one who has made Captain America a nazi)
politicalbetting.com » Blog Archive » Why a 1997 style landslide or even a 1983 style landslide might not happen, but maybe a 2005 style majority of 66 could
tl;dr : nobody knows what the fuck is going to happen in this election, but they're still all frantically postulating.
On the changes in genre media since we were young
In which [personal profile] beccaelizabeth says exactly how I feel about things.
gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 23rd of April 2017
Today's mammoth GT has LOTS of reviews of and reactions to last night's episode
Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 10:31 am (UTC)
vampwillow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
The no coalition statement is specific to the present party leaders though...

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 10:41 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh! well spotted. Bloody hell, anyone would think he'd been reading my blog posts...

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:01 am (UTC)
From: [personal profile] iain_coleman
"No coalition deals" doesn't rule out, for example, "We'll give you supply and confidence if you rescind Article 50".

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:06 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Politics: FU)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Apparently he ruled that out live on Peston this morning. (source: https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/856080176370909184 - I didn't watch it because I can;t bear Peston)

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:08 am (UTC)
From: [personal profile] iain_coleman
Ah, OK.

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:10 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
That really IS hostage-to-fortune time.
