The Blood is the Life for 23-04-2017Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:00 am
- Borussia Dortmund bombs: 'Speculator' charged with bus attack - BBC News
- Copying andrewducker's comment on this: "Now, I'm not saying all capitalists are to blame, but why have the leaders of the capitalist community not condemned this action by one of their members?"
- Chechnya’s president ‘vows to eliminate gay population by the end of May’
- You know those gay (and bi) people he said didn't exist only a couple of weeks ago? Well, he's going to eliminate them anyway.
- miss_s_b | When Worlds Collide, said George Pal to his Bride, I'm going to give you some terrible thrills
- In which I discuss the collision of my politics world and my doggy-loving world
- I read Dead Beat (Kate Brannigan, #1) by Val McDermid - here's my review on Goodreads
- (tl;dr: I liked it, but it's not the best Val I've read)
- miss_s_b | Doctor Who: Smile: Initial reaction
- Spoiler: I liked it.
- Tim Farron’s pledge to voters: Lib Dems won’t make coalition deals
- I think he's grasped the mood of the party, bless him, and how unlikely we are to vote for anything short of no brexit, STV for all elections, and a libby bird on every house.
Still, saying we won't do a deal under ANY circumstances leaves us a BIT of a hostage to fortune...
- miss_s_b | New Twitter Muting Policy
- I posted New Twitter Muting Policy to my dreamwidth blog
- A hasty election before Britain sees the hard truth of Brexit
- This appears to be the prevailing theory about why May called the election. I'm sticking to "before the CPS wiped out her majority", personally.
- DW Assistance: siderea: Welcome Back to Social Journaling
- A very long and detailed post about how to make the most of Dreamwidth when you're used to Facebook
- DW assistance: ironymaiden's homemade push notifications
- This post gives you instructions on how to get app-style push notifications for DW, should you want such horrors to occur
- Rest In Peace, Sir Terry Pratchett: A Guide To Escape From Escapism
- I was reminded of this by Nick Spencer's comments on twitter recently.
(If you don't know who Nick Spencer is, he's the one who has made Captain America a nazi)
- politicalbetting.com » Blog Archive » Why a 1997 style landslide or even a 1983 style landslide might not happen, but maybe a 2005 style majority of 66 could
- tl;dr : nobody knows what the fuck is going to happen in this election, but they're still all frantically postulating.
- On the changes in genre media since we were young
- In which beccaelizabeth says exactly how I feel about things.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 23rd of April 2017
- Today's mammoth GT has LOTS of reviews of and reactions to last night's episode
