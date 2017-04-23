 

Quick thanks to [personal profile] fuesch for the lovely happy!Bill icon

Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 12:01 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
... I said all I wanted to say in the title, really. There's 37 more here if ppl want to go look :)
Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:11 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Bill Potts in a yellow parka (DW: Bill Potts)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
It's gorgeous!!

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 11:21 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I was V impressed!

Date: Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 02:25 pm (UTC)
purpletigron: In profile: Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts from Dr Who (Default)
From: [personal profile] purpletigron
Thank you!
