miss_s_b
... and, inevitably, they are massively cishetwhiteabledmale. This is a bit of a self-reinforcing thing, so I thought I would try to help out.
The people on this list are not all people I agree with all the time, but they are all people you find things out from following, and they are all civil (none of them will start frothing at you for differing with them, although if you attack them they're perfectly capable of defending themselves or blocking/muting you).
- Journos and Pundits:
- Jen Williams - I'm with Gadsden on this, Jen is the best political journalist in the UK right now. Mancunian focus, but covers national stuff too. Forensic with information, and does proper investigative journalism as well as straight reporting. If you only follow one from this list, make it Jen.
- Samira Ahmed - freelancer who pops up all over the place, often Radio 4. Her twitter feed is exactly the kind of blend of politics and geekery I love.
- Jessica Elgot - Grauniad politics correspondent. This is where you go for straight Westminster bubble news, as it happens.
- Emily Maitlis - Presents Newsnight and tweets about politics a lot. Easier on the brain than following BBCLauraK.
- Marina Hyde - absolutely brutal yet hilariously funny political columnist.
- Judith Moritz - BBC North of England correspondent. Was astoundingly good on Hillsborough, among other things.
- Susan Hulme - presents Today In/Yesterday In Parliament on Radio 4. Excellent coverage of stories some others don't pick up - recent example being the gay concentration camps in Chechnya.
- Isabel Hardman - writes for the Speccy on politics. Also very good on mental health issues. Not to be confused with Oakeshott, who is Wrong Isabel.
- Joanne Douglas - Yorkshire politics, with a focus on Huddersfield. Like Jen Williams, Joanne digs deeper and goes harder than most local paper political journos.
- Neil Nunes - yes, that's right, the sexy-voiced radio 4 continuity announcer. His twitter feed is a source of news stories that I don't see a lot of links to, but are usually very interesting.
- Actual Politicians:
- Ruby Chow (lib dem) - Ruby is refreshingly blunt and very precise. I like her a lot.
- Zoe Kirk-Robinson (Tory, and Leave campaigner) - look, you've got to have at least ONE Tory leave campaigner, and Zoe is the most reasonable of them that I've found.
- Hollyamory (lib dem) - Holly is an LGBT campaigner and an immigrant, and thus has a pretty unique perspective on electoral matters. Always worth reading.
- Sophie Cook (Labour) (and football) (and photography) (and LGBT TV)
- Dipa Vaya (Lib Dem) - lib dem diversity officer and all around Good Egg
- Caron Lindsay - (lib dem & unionist scotpol) - sorry to be having so many Lib Dems on this list, but I can't link you to my absolute favourite SNPer ScotPol account because she's friends-locked. So here is the editor of Lib Dem voice instead.
- Niamh Ní Mhaoileoin (labour) - editor of Left Foot Forward blog. Good on internal Labour stuff and things to do with Ireland/Northern Ireland/Intersection between the two.
- Caroline Lucas (green) - worth following for both internal green stuff and attempts to reach out cross party.
- Non-Party-Affiliated and Other Interested Bystanders:
- Writers of Colour - this is another absolute essential, as far as I am concerned. Often combative, but always justifiably so when they are. I have learned so much and re-examined so many of my own thoughts from following them.
- Number Cruncher Politics - run by Matt Singh, and full of lovely graphs and ananlysis.
- Shoni - a lot on intersectional racial stuff. Very left wing.
- Ellavescent - absolutely essential for both disability and trans rights issues. Is "A Pox on All Their Houses" politically, so can sometimes be a bit rude about party politics. She's got very good reasons for being so, though.
- Milena - generally awesome on politics whether there's an election on or not; Milena is also an immigrant and can't vote in the general election. She's tweeted eloquently about how bloody awful that is.
- Shappi Khorsandi - stand up comic and president of the British Humanist association. Manages to be pointed yet hilarious about politics, both party and non, on a regular basis.
Do you happen to know anyone else on DW worth following, too?
hollymath is excellent, and writes very movingly.
I also started reading hollymath and purpletigron on here.
Also YAY for interesting people finding each other in the comments, which is what I always loved best about LJ :)