 

The Blood is the Life for 24-04-2017

Monday, April 24th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
League Of Gentlemen anniversary special confirmed
*happy dance*
St George's Day: Six reasons why St George is the perfect symbol of multiculturalism
"He was a soldier for a multicultural European super-state" being just one
Smart Gay Life: A Surprising Look at LGBT Income Disparity
This is USian, but I suspect it will be reasonably similar in the UK.
'Everything's on fire' - the scramble to organise an election
"When asked to sum up how things were going, a fretful Conservative source said: 'Everything is basically on fire.'
A Labour campaigner replied with a series of distressed crying and screaming emojis."
Books That Literally All White Men Own: The Definitive List
I've read 16 of these, although I don't think I currently own them. This makes me whiter and manlier than [personal profile] andrewducker, who has read a mere 11.
miss_s_b | Lists of Who To Follow On Twitter during the UK general election on Twitter abound...
In which I rec several people to follow on twitter
Stonekettle Station: The Hubris of Ignorance
This is mesmerising.
Aurora photographers find new night sky lights and call them Steve
"It turns out that Steve is actually remarkably common, but we hadn't noticed it before."
Stumbling and Mumbling: Bank holidays & productivity
The comments are just hugely depressing.
gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 24th of April 2017
Lots of new fandom challenge announcements today :)
Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 11:36 am (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
21.5 books read (I'm counting Sherlock Holmes as half because I can't be confident that I've read literally every story in it). I am the whitest and manliest of them all and I will prove it to you by mansplaining you about how I am the whitest and manliest of them all.

(sorry to post as anon, can't figure out my openid, adding that to to do list, but it's Laura)

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 11:40 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Vyvyan Twos Up)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
* bows down before your whitemanliness *

* incongruity between text and icon entirely coincidental *

ETA: HAH! Andrew has beaten you (see below)
Edited Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 02:24 pm (UTC)

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 12:11 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel standing in front of the entrance to the London Eye pier (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
I've read 6 of them, I am a failure at white manliness.
(But I bet I've still read more of them than fanf has ...)

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 02:23 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Looks like Andrew is the whitiest manliest of us so far (see below)

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 01:17 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
I own and/or have read twenty-two of the white men books (some I own and haven't finished, most I read but don't own). Twenty-three if you count the Heaney Beowulf, which Holly owns on CD, so it's in the house, but which I've never listened to.
(I'm counting "A collection of John Lennon’s drawings" even though I don't think such a thing exists, because I own and have read his two poetry collections, In His Own Write and A Spaniard In The Works, which he illustrated)

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 02:23 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
You are the whitiest manliest one so far!

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 01:26 pm (UTC)
st_aurafina: Rainbow DNA (Default)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
"It turns out that Steve is actually remarkably common, but we hadn't noticed it before."

Dies and is ded. Scientists are awesome.

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2017 02:23 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Graph)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I agree
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

