The Blood is the Life for 24-04-2017
miss_s_b
- League Of Gentlemen anniversary special confirmed
- *happy dance*
- St George's Day: Six reasons why St George is the perfect symbol of multiculturalism
- "He was a soldier for a multicultural European super-state" being just one
- Smart Gay Life: A Surprising Look at LGBT Income Disparity
- This is USian, but I suspect it will be reasonably similar in the UK.
- 'Everything's on fire' - the scramble to organise an election
- "When asked to sum up how things were going, a fretful Conservative source said: 'Everything is basically on fire.'
A Labour campaigner replied with a series of distressed crying and screaming emojis."
- Books That Literally All White Men Own: The Definitive List
- I've read 16 of these, although I don't think I currently own them. This makes me whiter and manlier than andrewducker, who has read a mere 11.
- miss_s_b | Lists of Who To Follow On Twitter during the UK general election on Twitter abound...
- In which I rec several people to follow on twitter
- Stonekettle Station: The Hubris of Ignorance
- This is mesmerising.
- Aurora photographers find new night sky lights and call them Steve
- "It turns out that Steve is actually remarkably common, but we hadn't noticed it before."
- Stumbling and Mumbling: Bank holidays & productivity
- The comments are just hugely depressing.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 24th of April 2017
- Lots of new fandom challenge announcements today :)
(sorry to post as anon, can't figure out my openid, adding that to to do list, but it's Laura)
* incongruity between text and icon entirely coincidental *
ETA: HAH! Andrew has beaten you (see below)
(But I bet I've still read more of them than fanf has ...)
(I'm counting "A collection of John Lennon’s drawings" even though I don't think such a thing exists, because I own and have read his two poetry collections, In His Own Write and A Spaniard In The Works, which he illustrated)
Dies and is ded. Scientists are awesome.
