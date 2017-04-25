 

The Blood is the Life for 25-04-2017

Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Anti-gay UKIP candidate says she finds gorillas “very attractive”
Headline of the day award goes to Attitude Magazine
Zac Goldsmith is a glutton for punishment, isn't he?
After 6 months of having an MP who actually works for them, I feel it unlikely the people of Richmond Park will go back.
Sexist and anti-gay jokes: It's all about men feeling threatened
Hashtag Masculinity So Fragile
Dragon Phylogeny (and competing arguments) - Album on Imgur
Allow me to womansplain the problem with gendered language
OfC the bit about hurricanes turned out to be EXACTLY wrong - research shows that ppl take female-named storms LESS seriously because they must be feeble and girly *rolleyes*
Our dog does the breaststroke! - YouTube
This is awesome!
Suzy Lamplugh Trust | National Stalking Awareness Week
CN: lots and lots of horrible triggering things discussed here.
Nominate Yorkshire pub of the year
voting comes later…
There's A Japanese Word For People Who Buy More Books Than They Can Actually Read | The Huffington Post
Apparently it is Tsundoku. I suffer from Tsundoku.
Dogs Are Doggos: An Internet Language Built Around Love For The Puppers
Sprechen sie DoggoLingo? Here is where to learn.
Sheep are not stupid, and they are not helpless either
Stereotypes of Sheep are often just wrong.
Why Don’t All Jobs Matter? - The New York Times
tl;dr - the ones that are done by white men matter way more than the ones done by women and/or PoC. Hands up who is surprised?
Social media gets a bad press, but it was a lifeline for me
And me (especially if you count LJ/DW as social media)
Britain lurches ever rightwards
A non-exhaustive list of some of the horrible things the solo tory government has done, and suggestions for things to do about it
Women in a tenure committee may even make it more difficult for a woman to get a job
"Male evaluators become less favorable toward female candidates as soon as a female evaluator joins the committee. At the same time, female evaluators are not significantly more favorable toward female candidates."
YouTube restores 'wrongly blocked' LGBT videos
Scare quotes absolutely justified in this case, IMHO
Three African countries chosen to test world's first malaria vaccine
Hurrah for GOOD news! (CN for needlephobes though)
weekly_food_challenge | Goth Flapjack
In which I reveal exactly how anal I am about handwashing in the kitchen.
Plastic-eating caterpillar could munch waste, scientists say
YAY! We've found a way to mitigate some of humanity's awfulness!
Oakland Marijuana Equity Program | News One
"Oaklanders who were put behind bars for offenses related to marijuana possession over the last decade will be the first individuals to receive legal weed permits under a new program launched last year by the city."
"What are you going to do about your tattoos when you get older?"
Best ever @virginmedia TIVO "suggestion" recording...
HURRAH for automation and algorithms :)
Brexit university ‘brain drain’ warning - BBC News
Brexit University does not sound like the sort of institution I would like to attend.
Gay men in Chechnya held at six different prison camps
Attitude Magazine continue to be an essential news source for this story.
Instagram Photo
She demanded snuggles and is now asleep and breathing in my ear. My ear is all damp.
miss_s_b | Why DO LGBT+ Lib Dems get cross when I say we "Achieved Equal Marriage"?
In which I go into some detail about why the continued use of the term really really annoys me.
gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 25th of April 2017
Podcast-heavy today, if you've got lots of listening time.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 10:37 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
Unfortunately (or maybe happily!), the research about people taking female-named hurricanes less seriously was flawed. They compared the deaths from all female-named hurricanes with the deaths from all male-named hurricanes, but because of the old rule about female names, the older and more deadly hurricanes mostly had female names. They were more deadly because there were fewer and less accurate warning systems, not because of their names. As warning systems improved (and, coincidentally, both male and female names became used) deaths overall went down.

Date: Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 10:51 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Graph)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oooo thank you! YAY knowledge!

tattoos

Date: Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 11:01 am (UTC)
redbird: my cardinal tattoo (tattoo)
From: [personal profile] redbird
Same thing I did about them when I was younger: try to remember sunscreen when I select clothes that show them off. (I got my first tattoo in a year starting with a 1, so I think this counts as "when you get older.")

Re: tattoos

Date: Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 11:32 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Self: Tattoo)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I got my first tat on my 18th birthday in 1995; I've had lots more since. :)
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags