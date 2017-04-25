The Blood is the Life for 25-04-2017Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Anti-gay UKIP candidate says she finds gorillas “very attractive”
- Headline of the day award goes to Attitude Magazine
- Zac Goldsmith is a glutton for punishment, isn't he?
- After 6 months of having an MP who actually works for them, I feel it unlikely the people of Richmond Park will go back.
- Sexist and anti-gay jokes: It's all about men feeling threatened
- Hashtag Masculinity So Fragile
- Dragon Phylogeny (and competing arguments) - Album on Imgur
- Allow me to womansplain the problem with gendered language
- OfC the bit about hurricanes turned out to be EXACTLY wrong - research shows that ppl take female-named storms LESS seriously because they must be feeble and girly *rolleyes*
- Our dog does the breaststroke! - YouTube
- This is awesome!
- Suzy Lamplugh Trust | National Stalking Awareness Week
- CN: lots and lots of horrible triggering things discussed here.
- Nominate Yorkshire pub of the year
- voting comes later…
- There's A Japanese Word For People Who Buy More Books Than They Can Actually Read | The Huffington Post
- Apparently it is Tsundoku. I suffer from Tsundoku.
- Dogs Are Doggos: An Internet Language Built Around Love For The Puppers
- Sprechen sie DoggoLingo? Here is where to learn.
- Sheep are not stupid, and they are not helpless either
- Stereotypes of Sheep are often just wrong.
- Why Don’t All Jobs Matter? - The New York Times
- tl;dr - the ones that are done by white men matter way more than the ones done by women and/or PoC.
Hands up who is surprised?
- Social media gets a bad press, but it was a lifeline for me
- And me (especially if you count LJ/DW as social media)
- Britain lurches ever rightwards
- A non-exhaustive list of some of the horrible things the solo tory government has done, and suggestions for things to do about it
- Women in a tenure committee may even make it more difficult for a woman to get a job
- "Male evaluators become less favorable toward female candidates as soon as a female evaluator joins the committee. At the same time, female evaluators are not significantly more favorable toward female candidates."
- YouTube restores 'wrongly blocked' LGBT videos
- Scare quotes absolutely justified in this case, IMHO
- Three African countries chosen to test world's first malaria vaccine
- Hurrah for GOOD news!
(CN for needlephobes though)
- weekly_food_challenge | Goth Flapjack
- In which I reveal exactly how anal I am about handwashing in the kitchen.
- Plastic-eating caterpillar could munch waste, scientists say
- YAY! We've found a way to mitigate some of humanity's awfulness!
- Oakland Marijuana Equity Program | News One
- "Oaklanders who were put behind bars for offenses related to marijuana possession over the last decade will be the first individuals to receive legal weed permits under a new program launched last year by the city."
- "What are you going to do about your tattoos when you get older?"
- Best ever @virginmedia TIVO "suggestion" recording...
- HURRAH for automation and algorithms :)
- Brexit university ‘brain drain’ warning - BBC News
- Brexit University does not sound like the sort of institution I would like to attend.
- Gay men in Chechnya held at six different prison camps
- Attitude Magazine continue to be an essential news source for this story.
- Instagram Photo
- She demanded snuggles and is now asleep and breathing in my ear. My ear is all damp.
- miss_s_b | Why DO LGBT+ Lib Dems get cross when I say we "Achieved Equal Marriage"?
- In which I go into some detail about why the continued use of the term really really annoys me.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 25th of April 2017
- Podcast-heavy today, if you've got lots of listening time.
