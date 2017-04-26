 

The Blood is the Life for 26-04-2017

Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
weekly_food_challenge | What should we do for next week's challinj?
In which I ask for your input. New Challenge will go up later today.
General election 2017: Where UK's parties stand on Brexit
This is pretty comprehensive, albeit they missed the Loonies off.
Instagram
Instagram photo: Mail's arrived. Lol what I'VE got! #doctorwho #dalek #awesome
My review of Doctor Who: Dr. Twelfth
I read Doctor Who: Dr. Twelfth (Roger Hargreaves) - here's my review on Goodreads
My review of Doctor Who: Dr. First
I read Doctor Who: Dr. First (Roger Hargreaves) - here's my review on Goodreads
My review of Doctor Who: Dr. Eleventh
I read Doctor Who: Dr. Eleventh (Roger Hargreaves) - here's my review on Goodreads
My review of Doctor Who: Dr. Fourth
I read Doctor Who: Dr. Fourth (Roger Hargreaves) - here's my review on Goodreads
Yorkshire Feminists Feel "Betrayed" By The Women's Equality Party Leader's Bid To Become Their Local MP
I note that WEP are still saying they might get us to stand aside, but AFAIK they haven't actually ASKED us, they're just assuming...
Samsung develops emoji-based chat app for people with language disorders
Yay for accessibility!
New World Dog lives on in the genome of modern hairless species
There's some fab "Dog Tree of Life" graphics on this story
Google search changes tackle fake news and hate speech
Why Do LGBT+ Lib Dems Get Cross When I Say We "Achieved Equal Marriage"?
I got HuffPoed again.
An awesome car that was on this week's Top Gear
It's an Avtoros Shaman, and it's gone right to the top of my non-motorbike vehicles I would buy after a lottery win list. Yep, even higher than a Jaaaaaaag
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
Of COURSE mine is on there. Of course he is.
gallifrey_times | GT for Wednesday the 26th of April 2017
Some awesome Michelle Gomez content today :)
Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 11:02 am (UTC)
tree_and_leaf: Isolated tree in leaf, against blue sky. (Default)
From: [personal profile] tree_and_leaf
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
Of COURSE mine is on there. Of course he is.

Mine, too, I'm unsurprised to note.

Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 11:57 am (UTC)
lilysea: Serious (Default)
From: [personal profile] lilysea
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children

So what happened to them? Did they get sent back to Syria, or did another country(ies) take them in?

Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 12:03 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Suspect they're still stuck in shanty camps in France

Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 01:15 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
They were already in mainland European countries, often France. And they've stayed there, or died...
