 

That's today's Storm in a Teacup over, then.

Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 02:40 pm
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Yorkshire)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
The Grauniad is loudly trumpeting "Farron Sacks David Ward".

I suspect that what actually happened is that there was a phone call to Yorkshire regional candidates' chair, who in her turn made a phone call to the chair of City of Bradford Liberal Democrats, who in her turn made a phone call to David telling him that the situation was untenable... But the narrative of Tim making swift and decisive action won't hurt us in the press, even if constitutionally it's a bit suspect.

I'm not going to comment one way or the other on the justice of this outcome in the particular case of David Ward. He has undoubtedly made some indefensible comments at various times. However, I don't like to see procedures circumvented, whether actually or only apparently. I can't help it, I've got legal training. Equally, I can see that there's a strong argument that the party's internal disciplinary procedures are crap and toothless, or if they have teeth, that the teeth are carefully muzzled in any situation whether they might actually have to put the bite on someone. The party's internal disciplinary procedures are, however, also currently under process of review.

I am supremely uncomfortable about the idea of being in a party where one can be summarily dismissed at the whim of the leader without some form of due process in place. I fear that because that is what the media expects, not to say bays for, we are creeping ever closer to it. I wish we had more robust and transparent disciplinary procedures. I hope and expect that once the governance review is fully completed, we will have more robust and transparent disciplinary procedures.

Still.

I wonder what we'll be smacked in the chops with tomorrow?
Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 02:13 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Oneexwidow

I do get what you're saying, and circumventing due process normally makes me uncomfortable too but the party's procedures are not fit for purpose, especially not mid-election campaign.

I suspect my view on this is tempered by my view that action against Ward was long overdue. If it had been someone else, over something else, I'd have been more circumspect.

Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 02:20 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Fanigrling: Rumpole)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I can see your argument, but would posit in return: if due process was not followed (and I don't know one way or the other, it's an "if") then the outcome is not watertight and there are grounds for appeal. If there are grounds for appeal, this just gets stretched out further and goes on for longer.
