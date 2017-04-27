The Blood is the Life for 27-04-2017Thursday, April 27th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Please don’t look at my voting record on gay rights, pleads vicar’s daughter
- Newsthump a little close to the bone again...
- Government fine with female employees being forced to wear heels or sacked
- FFS
- EpiPen price hike wasn't just about greed. It was about shafting the competition.
- YAY capitalism!
- What the Fuck Is Going On With Star Trek: Discovery?
- This is profoundly depressing
- Portugal Basks In Post-Bailout Economic Revival
- What happens when you cancel austerity? Your economy recovers...
- Five years later, legal Megaupload data is still trapped on dead servers
- Some of it is mine.
- weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 16: Chickpeas
- This week's challenge is live.
- Watch Vote for Froglet online
- Long thought lost, the episode of The Clangers where they all basically decide that politics is broken and they should all just be nice to each other is available here.
Note: if you get "the video isn't encoded for your device" from the BFI, it's also on Vimeo here: https://vimeo.com/165064527
- miss_s_b | That's today's Storm in a Teacup over, then.
- I posted That's today's Storm in a Teacup over, then. to my dreamwidth blog
- miss_s_b | Jennie's Ginormous General Election Sweepstake!
- I posted Jennie's Ginormous General Election Sweepstake! to my dreamwidth blog
- Digital Economy Bill rubberstamped by MPs—broadband speed demand squished
- FFS. I hate when they do this.
- The progressive case for replacing the welfare state with basic income
- "A 'safety net' full of holes must be replaced by a floor free of holes and that floor is unconditional basic income"
- Jeremy Corbyn, Tom Watson And Trade Unions Have 'Carved Up' Safe Seats For 2017 General Election
- :/
- Brighton and Hove News » Brighton Lib Dem candidate stands aside for Greens
- I'm not generally in favour of electoral pacts, but this particular one is only fair in view of what happened in the Richmond Park by election.
- Majority of UK voters want Theresa May to face Jeremy Corbyn on live TV
- Hopefully this means they will threaten her with an empty chair...
- Jeremy Corbyn will not take part in TV debate without Theresa May
- ... Although, of course, Corbs could just hand her victory on this like he has on everything else.
FFS.
I don't even know why I'm surprised any more.
- US ISPs claim to love net neutrality while praising death of net neutrality rules
- GAH net neutrality is SO important
- EU Deletes UK from Official Map – Two Years Before Brexit
- :(
- That time I visited the Red Dwarf set at Pinewood Studios (!!!) | Gadgette
- Loads of set pictures and much squee in this post
- Michael Rosen absolutely nails why Britain's obsession with immigration is complete and utter nonsense
- "Germany with highest immigrant population in the EU saw real wages up by 14.9%. The UK saw a fall of 10.4% "
- He Was Searching For Intersexual Pigs And Ended Up Finding The World's Rarest Dog
- Awesome headline and cute doggy photos combine
- World Press Freedom index: UK, USA and more fall places
- It's not surprising, but it's depressing
- gallifrey_times | GT for Thursday the 27th of April 2017
- Again, pretty podcast-heavy totday
- Why you don't let an algorithm pick the photo to go with your news article...
- I'm genuinely unsure if this is hilarious or terrifying.
