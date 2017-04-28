 

The Blood is the Life for 28-04-2017

Friday, April 28th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Jeremy Corbyn declines open goal
The Grim Biology of Being Poor
Poverty does not just cock up your life, you pass on its effects to your children.
Sweet Dreams Cthulhu is a weirdly adorable, Lovecraftian kids story
My daughter has a cuddly Cthulhu. She's had it since she was tiny.
Chuck Norris Action Jeans
Chuck Norris, shamelessly nicking the idea from James Bond Action Slacks, and missing the point entirely (clearly the point is "I have rhyming trousers!")
Four more prisons for gay men have been found in Chechnya
I wonder if it's important enough for Corbs or May to comment on yet?
Instagram Photo
Brother Spike is performing dignity again
BBC exposes flaws in 'world's most secure' email service - BBC News
Nick Barlow's General Election Diary (and his blog in general) is consistently entertaining, and I heartily rec it
"Sometimes voters – or the factors they base their decisions on – can shift quite suddenly on a national scale, and the first sign we get of will be ashen-faced politicians talking about to David Dimbleby about just how nice their hat tastes."
A handy list of things to not say to bi girls
You can not say them to non binary people ands boys who are bi, too, with appropriate pronoun adjustment.
Autism makes one relate to immigrants
another nail in the "autistic people have no empathy" canard's coffin
Ten Life Lessons from Terry Pratchett
It would have been his 69th birthday today, and a man is not dead while we still speak his name #GNUTerryPratchett
Instagram Photo
At mum's house; Pippin says I can play with Nellie #honoured #blessed
Instagram Photo
Pippin greets Daughter
gallifrey_times | GT for Friday the 28th of April 2017
I posted GT for Friday the 28th of April 2017 to the Gallifrey Times Whoniverse Newsletter
TED 2017: UK 'Iron Man' demonstrates flying suit - BBC News
Needs MOAR AC/DC soundtrack
New YouGov Scottish poll suggests the Tories could make 7 gains in Scotland, and the Lib Dems 3
... which accords roughly with my prediction, so must be wrong
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags