The Blood is the Life for 28-04-2017Friday, April 28th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Jeremy Corbyn declines open goal
- The Grim Biology of Being Poor
- Poverty does not just cock up your life, you pass on its effects to your children.
- Sweet Dreams Cthulhu is a weirdly adorable, Lovecraftian kids story
- My daughter has a cuddly Cthulhu. She's had it since she was tiny.
- Chuck Norris Action Jeans
- Chuck Norris, shamelessly nicking the idea from James Bond Action Slacks, and missing the point entirely (clearly the point is "I have rhyming trousers!")
- Four more prisons for gay men have been found in Chechnya
- I wonder if it's important enough for Corbs or May to comment on yet?
- Instagram Photo
- Brother Spike is performing dignity again
- BBC exposes flaws in 'world's most secure' email service - BBC News
- Nick Barlow's General Election Diary (and his blog in general) is consistently entertaining, and I heartily rec it
- "Sometimes voters – or the factors they base their decisions on – can shift quite suddenly on a national scale, and the first sign we get of will be ashen-faced politicians talking about to David Dimbleby about just how nice their hat tastes."
- A handy list of things to not say to bi girls
- You can not say them to non binary people ands boys who are bi, too, with appropriate pronoun adjustment.
- Autism makes one relate to immigrants
- another nail in the "autistic people have no empathy" canard's coffin
- Ten Life Lessons from Terry Pratchett
- It would have been his 69th birthday today, and a man is not dead while we still speak his name #GNUTerryPratchett
- Instagram Photo
- At mum's house; Pippin says I can play with Nellie #honoured #blessed
- Instagram Photo
- Pippin greets Daughter
- TED 2017: UK 'Iron Man' demonstrates flying suit - BBC News
- Needs MOAR AC/DC soundtrack
- New YouGov Scottish poll suggests the Tories could make 7 gains in Scotland, and the Lib Dems 3
- ... which accords roughly with my prediction, so must be wrong