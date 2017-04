(not as pretty as Bradford, but bigger and with more events)

Since today is Sir Pterry's 69th birthday, it seemed as good a day as any to remind you that Leeds Waterstone'sis starting a Terry Pratchett Reading Group . The first meeting is on Tuesday next week, and the first book to discuss will be The Carpet People. You have to sign up in advance to join in; I already have.Maybe see a couple of you there?