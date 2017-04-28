A new reading group for West Yorkshire folks #GNUTerryPratchettFriday, April 28th, 2017 11:50 am
miss_s_b
Since today is Sir Pterry's 69th birthday, it seemed as good a day as any to remind you that Leeds Waterstone's (not as pretty as Bradford, but bigger and with more events) is starting a Terry Pratchett Reading Group. The first meeting is on Tuesday next week, and the first book to discuss will be The Carpet People. You have to sign up in advance to join in; I already have.
Maybe see a couple of you there?
Maybe see a couple of you there?
no subjectDate: Friday, April 28th, 2017 01:06 pm (UTC)