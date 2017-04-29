(why yes, Prof Baron-Cohen, I am thinking of you)

Before you even get to the test proper, it has several cock-ups on the demographics page.

Under "sex" the options are "male", "female", "transgender" or "prefer not to say". Sex and gender are not the same thing and "transgender" is not a category any trans person of any gender would tick for their "sex".

Level of Education is (oddly) ungranular. I know lots of people who did part of a degree but dropped out. There's no option for them.

Scotland and Wales are not regions, they are nations.

One thing all autistic people I know have in common is that inaccuracy really, really bothers us. If your test contains enough inaccuracies before you even get to the test proper that it's going to put most autistics off even starting it, you've got a problem.



Once you get into the actual questions there are further problems. Some examples:

I would be able to taste the difference between apparently identical pieces of candy. - in what way are they apparently identical? Do they look the same? Are they different but in the same packaging? I need more specificity before I can answer this.

"I would be able to tell the weight difference between two different coin sizes on the palm of my hand, if my eyes were closed." - I'd be able to feel the difference in size because the diameter of the coins would be different if they are different sized. But they might weigh the same if they are made of different metals; the question makes no sense.

Part 2 is all about how good you are at telling how other people are feeling - I'm usually hypersensitive to this because I have taught myself how to do it. Long hard study of psychology texts. Pictorial studies of body language and facial expression. The questionnaire doesn't even consider if this is natural or a learned skill, though. I actually struggled to get past q 16 "I can tune into how someone else feels rapidly and intuitively" - quickly yes. Intuitively? Not in the slightest. But you can't pick "strongly agree" AND "strongly disagree" for the same question.

"When I learn about a new category I like to go into detail to understand the small differences between different members of that category." - category OF WHAT? Again, this makes no sense whatsoever. Some things I am interested in; other things I am completely uninterested in. I don't know which of those this "category" is until you tell me more details.

I usually concentrate more on the whole picture, rather than the small details. this is such a false binary. BOTH BOTH BOTH. Cthulthu, autism test designers, embrace the power of AND. Again, I really struggled to get past this question, and only did it to see what horrors lay beyond.



Hoo boy. And then we get to the results page. So, I scored autistic female on sensory perception, and autistic male on organisation (because YAY LETS GENDER EVERYTHING AND OFC THERE ARE ONLY TWO GENDERS) . But because I am very good at the social skills it asks for (because I taught myself to be, remember) , even better than most neurotypical people, it tells me I am neurotypical. In fact, beyond neurotypical. The typical neurotypical people are waaaaay to the right of me on the little chart. This is despite there being a growing body of research that shows many autistic adults, especially women, are hyper-empathetic.

This is because channel 4 are running a "How Autistic Are You?" test which is so cack-handed it would be laughable... if we didn't know that so-called experts are going to base things to do to us on itSo just what is wrong with this test?Honestly, all of this could have easily been solved by having some actually autistic people involved in the test design. We're really, really good at nitpicking. It's one of our defining features. But, OfC, lots of autismsee us as a problem to be solved, a disease to be cured, not a people with feelings and rights.I'm not a problem.I don't want to be cured.I like being me.All I ask for is to be treated as if I have the same intrinsic worth as my neurotypical fellows.Is that really so much to ask?